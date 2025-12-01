Moody's Credit Outlook: 1 December 2025

Featured News and Analysis

UK budget shows commitment to fiscal consolidation but execution risks are high

Borrowing will remain higher in the next three years than previously assumed, but tax rises will increase the government's headroom against its fiscal targets. Deficits will continue to decline, underscoring the government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation and debt reduction.

Online gambling tax hikes in UK budget are credit negative for rated operators

The hikes are credit negative for the gambling operators we rate with significant exposure to the UK because they will reduce total revenue for both online gaming and betting operations.

Pertamina's large dividend payment signals aggressive financial policy, a credit negative

The company’s sizable cash balance and access to credit facilities provide sufficient liquidity to accommodate the $2.59 billion dividend payment without an immediate deterioration in credit quality. However, the transaction limits the company’s ability to absorb operational or market shocks, signaling a more aggressive financial policy.