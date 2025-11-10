Moody's Credit Outlook: 10 November 2025

Featured News and Analysis

Ovintiv's NuVistad acquisition will temporarily increase debt but add production

The acquisition is credit negative because almost 50% of the consideration will be debt-funded. However, Ovinitiv will benefit from an enhanced production profile, while an announced pause on its buyback program and bolt-on spending provides visibility on near-term deleveraging.

Orange's acquisition of MasOrange will enhance scale and diversification but increase leverage

We expect the acquisition to raise Orange's Moody’s-adjusted net leverage toward 3.0x, reflecting the full consolidation of MasOrange and the €4.25 billion of new debt used to fund the acquisition, partly offset by the positive impact of expected proceeds at the MasOrange level following the creation of a fibre optic company.

Tighter capital rules for Brazil's new banks and fintechs are credit positive

The new capital requirements will strengthen the resilience of Brazil’s financial system, reduce financial institutions' regulatory arbitrage, and address vulnerabilities such as undercapitalized fintechs and recent payment system breaches.