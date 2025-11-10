Moody's Credit Outlook: 10 November 2025

Here are the top highlights from this week's edition of Moody's Credit Outlook:
First Reads
Kimberly-Clark’s agreement to acquire Kenvue Inc. for around $48.7 billion, including acquired debt, will create a leading global consumer products company, enhance the company’s scale and EBITDA margin, and reduce its exposure to pulp and paper cost volatility. In Latin America, governments are racing to offer regulatory clarity, infrastructure support and fiscal incentives to secure commitments from global cloud and AI providers, prompting a new wave of investments across the region.
Featured News and Analysis
Ovintiv's NuVistad acquisition will temporarily increase debt but add production
The acquisition is credit negative because almost 50% of the consideration will be debt-funded. However, Ovinitiv will benefit from an enhanced production profile, while an announced pause on its buyback program and bolt-on spending provides visibility on near-term deleveraging.
Orange's acquisition of MasOrange will enhance scale and diversification but increase leverage
We expect the acquisition to raise Orange's Moody’s-adjusted net leverage toward 3.0x, reflecting the full consolidation of MasOrange and the €4.25 billion of new debt used to fund the acquisition, partly offset by the positive impact of expected proceeds at the MasOrange level following the creation of a fibre optic company.
Tighter capital rules for Brazil's new banks and fintechs are credit positive
The new capital requirements will strengthen the resilience of Brazil’s financial system, reduce financial institutions' regulatory arbitrage, and address vulnerabilities such as undercapitalized fintechs and recent payment system breaches.
Credit in Depth
Latin America and the Caribbean has significant exposure to environmental and social risks, which contributes to large sustainable development needs in the region. These conditions will support long-term growth in sustainable bond issuance from both the public and private sectors, despite a decline in regional volumes through the first nine months of 2025. Strong leadership from public sector entities, including sovereigns and public development banks, is a unique feature underpinning long-term growth, while the region will also continue to be a hub for market innovation.