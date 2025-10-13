Moody's Credit Outlook: 13 October 2025

Featured News and Analysis

ABB's sale of robotics division increases financial flexibility, a credit positive

Selling its robotics unit to SoftBank for $5.4 billion provides ABB with more flexibility to meet its capital allocation principles. The sale slightly reduces ABB’s scale and diversification, but sharpens its strategic focus, and lowers its cyclical sales and margin pattern.

UK lenders face substantial motor finance-related payouts under FCA's proposed redress scheme

The Financial Conduct Authority estimates a total redress cost for motor finance commissions of £11 billion, where 85% of eligible customers are compensated. This amount is much higher than motor finance lenders’ total provisions of £2.4 billion.

Kenya's China loan restructuring, eurobond buyback and rate cuts ease interest burden

Kenya will benefit from a lower interest rate after converting $3.1 billion in loans from Export-Import Bank of China from US dollars to Chinese yuan. The move comes amid a wider decline in domestic borrowing costs and renewed access to the eurobond market.