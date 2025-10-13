Moody's Credit Outlook: 13 October 2025

Here are the top highlights from this week's edition of Moody's Credit Outlook:
First Reads
AMD and OpenAI’s agreement to power OpenAI’ next-generation AI infrastructure across multiple generations of AMD Instinct GPUs is a strong credit positive for AMD. It increases visibility into AMD’s data center GPU demand and positions AMD to significantly expand its share of the merchant data center GPU market. Separately, Novo Nordisk’s mainly debt-financed acquisition of Akero Therapeutics expands its pipeline in MASH, a liver disease, and only modestly increases leverage, though it reduces M&A headroom.
Featured News and Analysis
ABB's sale of robotics division increases financial flexibility, a credit positive
Selling its robotics unit to SoftBank for $5.4 billion provides ABB with more flexibility to meet its capital allocation principles. The sale slightly reduces ABB’s scale and diversification, but sharpens its strategic focus, and lowers its cyclical sales and margin pattern.
UK lenders face substantial motor finance-related payouts under FCA's proposed redress scheme
The Financial Conduct Authority estimates a total redress cost for motor finance commissions of £11 billion, where 85% of eligible customers are compensated. This amount is much higher than motor finance lenders’ total provisions of £2.4 billion.
Kenya's China loan restructuring, eurobond buyback and rate cuts ease interest burden
Kenya will benefit from a lower interest rate after converting $3.1 billion in loans from Export-Import Bank of China from US dollars to Chinese yuan. The move comes amid a wider decline in domestic borrowing costs and renewed access to the eurobond market.
Credit in Depth
Global carmakers have indicated US tariffs will cut their operating profit by more than $30 billion. Measures to mitigate the hit will include price adjustments, as well as more structural measures like adjusting production footprints. Implementing structural mitigation measures will be a complex and lengthy process, requiring increased investment and potentially restructuring costs at a time when automakers face a multitude of obstacles to their profitability and cash generation.