Moody's Credit Outlook: 20 October 2025

Here are the top highlights from this week's edition of Moody's Credit Outlook:
First Reads
The big six US global investment banks’ Q3 results were credit positive, driven by strong capital markets and wealth management revenue, stable asset quality and solid consumer credit trends. Meanwhile, the Gaza peace deal is credit positive for Israel, allowing it to refocus on economic and fiscal policies. However, meaningful credit benefits hinge on sustained peace and regional stability after the deal’s initial phase, and we expect future phases to be increasingly difficult to achieve.
Featured News and Analysis
Incoming data confirm cooling US economic momentum
We believe the Fed will look through the temporary pickup in inflation from tariffs amid mounting downside risks to the labor market. Consequently, we expect the Fed to lower the federal funds rate by 25 bp at its 28-29 October meeting.
Luxury brands' antitrust fines raise reputational risk, credit effect limited
The EC ruled that Gucci, Chloé and Loewe restricted independent resellers ability to set their own retail prices, which may increase legal and reputational risks, especially for brands with large wholesale exposure.
France's suspension of pension reform adds to fiscal risks
The prime minister proposed suspending 2023 pension reform until late 2027. This will likely allow the government to remain in place, but will not diminish political instability, while the suspension risks becoming permanent, adding to fiscal risk.
Credit in Depth
Refinancing needs for US speculative-grade companies over the next five years fell 5.6% to $1.9 trillion — the first drop since 2018 and down from $2.02 trillion last year. Refunding needs are still substantial over the next few years, creating default vulnerability if credit shocks stifle funding access. Meanwhile, refinancing needs of EMEA speculative-grade companies shows an approaching debt maturity wall, with peak maturities of $294 billion in 2028.