Moody's Credit Outlook: 20 October 2025

Featured News and Analysis

Incoming data confirm cooling US economic momentum

We believe the Fed will look through the temporary pickup in inflation from tariffs amid mounting downside risks to the labor market. Consequently, we expect the Fed to lower the federal funds rate by 25 bp at its 28-29 October meeting.

Luxury brands' antitrust fines raise reputational risk, credit effect limited

The EC ruled that Gucci, Chloé and Loewe restricted independent resellers ability to set their own retail prices, which may increase legal and reputational risks, especially for brands with large wholesale exposure.

France's suspension of pension reform adds to fiscal risks

The prime minister proposed suspending 2023 pension reform until late 2027. This will likely allow the government to remain in place, but will not diminish political instability, while the suspension risks becoming permanent, adding to fiscal risk.