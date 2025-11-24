Moody's Credit Outlook: 24 November 2025

Featured News and Analysis

Abbott's acquisition of Exact Sciences will raise leverage but offers strategic benefits

While Abbott’s leverage will rise after the $23 billion acquisition, it should fall by the end of 2026. The deal will also bring $3 billion in annual revenue, rapidly growing earnings and an established infrastructure in colorectal cancer screening.

Niigata governor agrees to the restart of TEPCO's Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant

The plant’s restart will be a major milestone for TEPCO, which was found responsible for the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident. The restart is imperative for TEPCO to cover Fukushima-related costs, and improve profitability and price competitiveness.

Decline in international students will lower US universities' revenue over several years

International students entering the first year of their course was down 17%, after a 7.2% drop last year. The declines will reduce institutions’ net tuition revenue growth and worsen budget challenges. The outlook for 2026 is even more uncertain.