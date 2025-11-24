Moody's Credit Outlook: 24 November 2025

Here are the top highlights from this week's edition of Moody's Credit Outlook:
Featured News and Analysis
Abbott's acquisition of Exact Sciences will raise leverage but offers strategic benefits
While Abbott’s leverage will rise after the $23 billion acquisition, it should fall by the end of 2026. The deal will also bring $3 billion in annual revenue, rapidly growing earnings and an established infrastructure in colorectal cancer screening.
Niigata governor agrees to the restart of TEPCO's Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant
The plant’s restart will be a major milestone for TEPCO, which was found responsible for the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident. The restart is imperative for TEPCO to cover Fukushima-related costs, and improve profitability and price competitiveness.
Decline in international students will lower US universities' revenue over several years
International students entering the first year of their course was down 17%, after a 7.2% drop last year. The declines will reduce institutions’ net tuition revenue growth and worsen budget challenges. The outlook for 2026 is even more uncertain.
Credit in Depth
As private credit rapidly evolves, debt structures are of ever-greater complexity, with structural innovations reshaping the risk landscape. These innovations also introduce new risks, particularly around transparency, recoveries and structural subordination. In Latin America, a digital-savvy young populace is creating a nurturing environment for crypto experiments and innovations, while regulatory frameworks and official central bank digital currencies struggle to get off the ground.