Moody's Credit Outlook: 27 October 2025

Here are the top highlights from this week's edition of Moody's Credit Outlook:
First Reads
The US government shutdown continues, with federal agencies remaining closed after Congress failed to pass annual spending bills for fiscal 2026. The shutdown will not weaken the US sovereign rating but its unprecedented scope and duration raise risks to economic growth and fiscal stability. Meanwhile, Meta Platforms and Blue Owl Capital have teamed up to build a $27 billion hyperscale AI data center campus in Louisiana, with Blue Owl owning 80% and Meta 20%. The project will boost Meta's AI infrastructure goals but carries risks such as long payback periods and potential technological changes that could harm returns.
Featured News and Analysis
Holcim's Xella acquisition adds products, but raises exposure to volatile residential new build
Swiss building materials company Holcim’s €1.85 billion acquisition of Germany’s Xella will complement its portfolio, creating opportunities for synergies, but will increase its exposure to the most volatile segment of the construction industry.
Coca-Cola HBC will buy 75% of African Coke bottler for $2.6 billion, temporarily raising leverage
The acquisition will be financed through a combination of debt and equity, which will temporarily increase leverage. However, it will strengthen Coca-Cola's business presence through improved geographic diversification in the fast-growing continent.
The London Stock Exchange Group's acquisition of SwapClear revenue share and banks' investment in its Post Trade Solutions business will support its profitability and cash flow.
Credit in Depth
Algorithmic principal trading firms are increasing their share of market-making and secondary market trading, leveraging technological prowess, algorithmic trading expertise and recruitment of top talent to take revenue from traditional firms like global investment banks.
Hong Kong SAR, China’s property market remains weak as office rents continue to decline amid ample supply and soft leasing demand. We expect retail rental income to be largely flat, while residential development sales are steadying, supported by lower interest rates and renewed investment interest.