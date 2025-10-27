Moody's Credit Outlook: 27 October 2025

Featured News and Analysis

Holcim's Xella acquisition adds products, but raises exposure to volatile residential new build

Swiss building materials company Holcim’s €1.85 billion acquisition of Germany’s Xella will complement its portfolio, creating opportunities for synergies, but will increase its exposure to the most volatile segment of the construction industry.

Coca-Cola HBC will buy 75% of African Coke bottler for $2.6 billion, temporarily raising leverage

The acquisition will be financed through a combination of debt and equity, which will temporarily increase leverage. However, it will strengthen Coca-Cola's business presence through improved geographic diversification in the fast-growing continent.

The London Stock Exchange Group's acquisition of SwapClear revenue share and banks' investment in its Post Trade Solutions business will support its profitability and cash flow.