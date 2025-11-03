Moody's Credit Outlook: 3 November 2025

Featured News and Analysis

Judge averts lapse in federal SNAP funding, stalling negative effects for states

Amid the US government shutdown, the court ordered use of emergency funds to maintain the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which would have lapsed 1 November. The program reduces food insecurity and benefits states and low-income communities

In Dutch election, path to new government is likely long, despite D66 party's strong result

The election outcome will result in a fragmented Parliament with no clear path to a majority coalition given no party or bloc is heading for a majority (76 seats required). We expect protracted coalition negotiations.

Tanzania’s unrest after presidential election highlights institutional fragility

Perceptions of widespread repression and exclusion of opposition parties from elections prompted widespread protests, highlighting Tanzania’s weak democratic institutions and high social risks.