Moody's Credit Outlook: 3 November 2025

Here are the top highlights from this week's edition of Moody's Credit Outlook:
First Reads
Low insurance coverage (20% insured, 95% underinsured) in Hurricane Melissa-damaged Jamaica means losses fall on public sector, likely causing a severe but brief contraction in real GDP amid disruptions in tourism, agriculture, and infrastructure.
Argentina’s midterm elections gave President Milei’s party a strong win, boosting confidence, the peso and bonds. It will help advance reforms, but success depends on coalition unity and working with other parties to address macroeconomic imbalances.
Featured News and Analysis
Judge averts lapse in federal SNAP funding, stalling negative effects for states
Amid the US government shutdown, the court ordered use of emergency funds to maintain the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which would have lapsed 1 November. The program reduces food insecurity and benefits states and low-income communities
In Dutch election, path to new government is likely long, despite D66 party's strong result
The election outcome will result in a fragmented Parliament with no clear path to a majority coalition given no party or bloc is heading for a majority (76 seats required). We expect protracted coalition negotiations.
Tanzania’s unrest after presidential election highlights institutional fragility
Perceptions of widespread repression and exclusion of opposition parties from elections prompted widespread protests, highlighting Tanzania’s weak democratic institutions and high social risks.
Credit in Depth
Three years ago, ChatGPT launched, showcasing striking creative abilities and fueling fears of widespread disruption and job losses. Stock markets picked out sectors ripe for disruption in technology and services, with declines in the shares of call centers, call center software, IT outsourcing and visual content companies. Still, most companies of scale in these sectors are delivering revenue growth with no near-term forecasts of profit decline. As AI advances, the threat of disruption will grow.