Moody's Credit Outlook: 8 December 2025

Here are the top highlights from this week's edition of Moody's Credit Outlook:
First Reads
Credit effects from floods in South and Southeast Asian countries are most material for Sri Lanka, but limited for others. Still, the severity of the flooding highlights broader credit vulnerabilities to physical climate risks over the longer term. Meanwhile, IndiGo has received a temporary exemption from new pilot duty rules following a week of severe disruption. However, the airline could face significant financial damage because of flight cancellations, refunds and other compensation to affected customers, as well as potential penalties.
Featured News and Analysis
Petrobras' new business plan reaffirms financial discipline and focus on E&P
Petrobras’ 2026-30 strategic plan reaffirms its focus on exploration and production, commitment to operational efficiency and capital discipline, while accelerating implementation of investments in low-carbon businesses and energy transition.
Lower capital requirements for UK banks are credit negative
The BoE lowered UK banks’ Tier 1 capital requirements to 13% of risk-weighted assets, as of 1 January 2027. If banks increase lending or distributions to shareholders it could diminish their ability to absorb losses, increasing their vulnerability.
Chile’s credit quality is unlikely to shift after presidential runoff vote
A divided new Congress will likely limit the ability of either candidate who wins the runoff vote to implement the more controversial aspects of their agenda, contributing to stability in Chile's sovereign credit.
Credit in Depth
Digitalization in finance is merging private credit, emerging markets and transition finance via AI and digital assets. The convergence is transforming how capital is intermediated, how risk is priced, and how sustainable investment is verified.
Meanwhile, OpenAI is likely to generate substantial losses over the next several years and will likely rely on substantial external funding to satisfy its commitments.