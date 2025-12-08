Moody's Credit Outlook: 8 December 2025

Featured News and Analysis

Petrobras' new business plan reaffirms financial discipline and focus on E&P

Petrobras’ 2026-30 strategic plan reaffirms its focus on exploration and production, commitment to operational efficiency and capital discipline, while accelerating implementation of investments in low-carbon businesses and energy transition.

Lower capital requirements for UK banks are credit negative

The BoE lowered UK banks’ Tier 1 capital requirements to 13% of risk-weighted assets, as of 1 January 2027. If banks increase lending or distributions to shareholders it could diminish their ability to absorb losses, increasing their vulnerability.

Chile’s credit quality is unlikely to shift after presidential runoff vote

A divided new Congress will likely limit the ability of either candidate who wins the runoff vote to implement the more controversial aspects of their agenda, contributing to stability in Chile's sovereign credit.