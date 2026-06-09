

The private credit challenge

Private credit has become one of the fastest-growing asset classes in global finance, surpassing $2 trillion in AUM and is on track to nearly double within five years. Yet growth is outpacing the infrastructure needed to manage it responsibly.

Most private and middle-market borrowers remain unrated. Financial disclosures arrive incomplete, sparse or inconsistent, and investment teams face mounting regulatory scrutiny and governance expectations, all while operating in an environment where comparability across exposures is the expectation, not the rule.

The result is a market where risk decisions carry significant weight but often lack the analytical grounding that sophisticated investors require.



Moody’s for Private Credit

Moody’s for Private Credit provides a structured, data-driven framework to support more consistent, transparent, and explainable credit risk assessment for unrated borrowers across the investment lifecycle.

At its core are model-based credit risk signals designed to introduce a common, Moody’s Rating’s rating-aligned reference point where none exists today.



Introducing EDF‑X CreditGradient

A new way to understand where credit risk is heading.

EDF-X CreditGradient leverages Moody’s extensive credit intelligence, including more than two decades of rating histories, a deep pool of private company financials, and the Credit Research Database to produce credit risk signals expressed on a Moody’s Ratings scale.

Rather than reducing risk to a single probability of default, the model reflects how credit professionals assess borrowers by incorporating a range of scorecard-aligned factors such as size, leverage, profitability, industry dynamics, geographic exposure, and sovereign risk.

With as few as four borrower-level inputs, CreditGradient delivers:

A model-estimated credit risk measure aligned to Moody’s Ratings scale

Transparent, explainable risk drivers that show why the estimate was produced

Regular monthly updates, including periods between financial reporting cycles



Delivering more transparency

Moody’s for Private Credit addresses two longstanding challenges in private credit; the absence of consistent, ratings-anchored risk signals for unrated borrowers, and the lack of structured, explainable workflows for translating those signals into data-driven investment decisions.



Strategic pillars of Moody’s for Private Credit

The strategic pillars of Moody’s for Private Credit focus on driving consistency, comparability, transparency, and a data-driven foundation for more disciplined credit risk assessment.