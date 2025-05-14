Private credit is non-bank lending. Until recently, loans were principally to private-equity-owned, middle-market companies. Driven by growing institutional investor demand for long-duration, high-yielding and high-quality investments, private credit has expanded into real estate debt, infrastructure debt and asset-based finance (ABF). Within ABF, private asset-backed securities and fund finance are emerging as growth areas, including data center and fund finance securitizations.
Moreover, private credit sponsors are increasingly targeting high net worth individuals as the next phase of industry growth. This shift has led to the rise of semi-liquid fund structures, which appeal to retail investors, potentially providing access to the mass affluent and retirement markets.