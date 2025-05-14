Moody's logo
Americas: +1-212-553-1653 Japan: +81-3-5408-4100 Asia Pacific: +852-3551-3077 EMEA: +44-20-7772-5454
Private credit

Private credit’s rapid growth is altering global capital markets at an unprecedented pace, leading to more competition and new partnerships between banks, insurers and asset management companies.

For more than 100 years, Moody’s has played a critically important role in the public credit ecosystem with ratings, data, and research that are the market standard in understanding credit risk. We have brought this expertise to private credit, helping market participants decode risks and unlock opportunities.

What is private credit?

Private credit is non-bank lending. Until recently, loans were principally to private-equity-owned, middle-market companies. Driven by growing institutional investor demand for long-duration, high-yielding and high-quality investments, private credit has expanded into real estate debt, infrastructure debt and asset-based finance (ABF). Within ABF, private asset-backed securities and fund finance are emerging as growth areas, including data center and fund finance securitizations.

Moreover, private credit sponsors are increasingly targeting high net worth individuals as the next phase of industry growth. This shift has led to the rise of semi-liquid fund structures, which appeal to retail investors, potentially providing access to the mass affluent and retirement markets.   

Amidst unprecedented uncertainty and volatility, private credit and private equity are about to confront their biggest test in a long time. These markets have experienced strong growth, thriving in both favourable and adverse conditions. However, new obstacles are emerging.

Francisco Martinez-Garcia

"Private credit is coming to main street, with an eye on the trillions of dollars in retirement funds. However, retailization also comes with new risks for this illiquid asset class. We are closely tracking developments."

Marc Pinto, Global Head of Private Credit

Unlock opportunities with greater confidence and transparency

With Moody’s delivering independent, in-depth and transparent opinions on credit risk, our private credit capabilities provide you with unparalleled insights and assessments for non-bank lending.

01 Corporate finance

Moody's Ratings

Corporate finance

Our corporate finance credit capabilities span the full rating spectrum, helping institutional investors navigate the private credit market with confidence.

Moody’s delivers informed, independent evaluations that support effective capital deployment.

  • Structured equity & asset sale transactions
  • Direct lending transactions
  • Credit estimates for middle market/private credit CLOs
02 Fund finance and BDCs

Moody's Ratings

Fund finance and BDCs

Moody’s supports fund finance structures with rigorous credit assessments, helping investors evaluate NAV-based lending and the increasingly complex ecosystem of feeder funds, BDCs, and credit fund platforms.

Our methodologies support comparability and confidence in a growing asset class, including:

  • NAV loans and sub-lines
  • Rated feeders and closed-end funds with a wide range of fixed-income portfolios
  • BDCs and similar European structures
  • Private multi-asset credit funds
  • Alternative asset managers
03 Private credit securitization

Moody's Ratings

Private credit securitization

Moody’s enhances transparency and comparability across the asset-based lending space, from private credit CLOs to synthetic risk transfer structures.

Our ratings and credit estimates empower originators, sponsors, and investors to engage with confidence in securitized and structured private markets. We cover:

  • Data center ABS
  • Middle market/private credit CLOs
  • Project & infrastructure finance CLOs
  • Esoteric ABS
  • Significant risk transfer (SRT) securitizations 
  • Subline securitizations
04 Project and infrastructure finance

Moody's Ratings

Project and infrastructure finance

Moody’s brings unparalleled insight and analytical depth to project and infrastructure finance, enhancing investor confidence and facilitating access to capital for essential public and private infrastructure developments.

Our ratings and estimates help structure financing across complex asset types, while our transparent methodologies offer clarity in an evolving market.

  • Private placement for all project and infrastructure finance
  • Loans for back leverage holding company or minority interest holding company debt
  • All infrastructure asset classes covering energy related and transport sectors, data centers, and infrastructure assets
  • Private Ratings for investors and Credit Estimates for Project Finance and Infrastructure CLOs 

Moody's and MSCI to launch independent risk assessments for private credit investments

Moody's and MSCI are jointly working to create a first-of-its-kind advancement in providing independent, standardized risk assessments for private credit investments at scale. 

Learn more

