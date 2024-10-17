Private credit’s growth ambitions will increase focus on transparency

In recent months private credit has continued its rapid transformation, with news of private credit ETF filings and the largest partnership between a bank and asset manager yet. On 10 September, subsidiaries of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (A2 stable) and State Street Corp. (A1 negative) announced plans for a private credit exchange-traded fund (ETF), which was filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The ETF will track public and private credit investments and include individuals of any income. Apollo also landed a $25 billion partnership with Citigroup Inc. (A3 stable), which will focus on providing high-yield direct lending to corporates. Even if some ventures do not come to fruition as planned, new asset classes and investors will continue to drive an expanding private credit universe.

Partnerships are fueling quest to become one-stop financial shop. Achieving scale and diversification is becoming more important as capital demand accelerates. Asset managers are vying to become large one-stop financial shops with offerings for everyone from retail investors to sovereign wealth funds. Banks are also building out relationships with private credit, including lending to the alternative asset managers and their funds. In a recent survey of 32 banks globally , we found that the surveyed banks' funded loans to private credit increased about 18% annually, on average, between 2021 and 2023, compared with just 6% annual growth in total loans