Catastrophe modeling for a resilient future—powered by AI

Around the world, extreme weather events and natural catastrophes are reshaping the risk landscape, with stakeholders facing mounting pressure to respond more rapidly and accurately to protect communities and maintain financial stability.

To meet the growing need for faster, more precise risk insights, catastrophe models continue to serve as the scientific backbone of risk assessment, with artificial intelligence (AI) emerging as a powerful accelerator to enhance their speed and impact.

The role of catastrophe models

Catastrophe models are science‑based frameworks designed to quantify the severity, frequency, and potential financial impact of natural disasters. They enable a spectrum of stakeholders, including insurers and reinsurers, to make informed decisions about underwriting, portfolio management, and reinsurance strategies.

At their core, these models combine the following five key components:

Event set: A library of simulated and historical catastrophe scenarios that defines the location, frequency, and severity of events, providing a foundation for deriving hazard, vulnerability, and loss calculations.

A library of simulated and historical catastrophe scenarios that defines the location, frequency, and severity of events, providing a foundation for deriving hazard, vulnerability, and loss calculations. Hazard: The probability and intensity of natural catastrophe events such as hurricanes, floods, or wildfires.

The probability and intensity of natural catastrophe events such as hurricanes, floods, or wildfires. Vulnerability: How susceptible structures are to damage.

How susceptible structures are to damage. Exposure: Assets at risk, including properties and infrastructure.

Assets at risk, including properties and infrastructure. Financial module: Translates physical damage into financial outcomes, with metrics such as probable maximum loss (PML), average annual loss (AAL), and return‑period losses, providing stakeholders with a financial perspective on risk.

By simulating thousands of plausible scenarios, catastrophe models provide critical insights ranging from pricing risk, setting reserves, and managing capital.

Model accuracy depends heavily on the quality of input data and the efficiency of processing workflows, and in both these areas, AI is making a transformative impact.