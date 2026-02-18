From data silos to unified insights: The next evolution of Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform

Authors: Oliver Smith, Associate Director - Product Management, Moody's; Emily Prestley, Associate Director - Product Management, Moody's; Evan Cropper, Director - Product Marketing, Moody's

Since its inception, Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform™ (IRP) has provided the foundation for Moody’s mission to unify the insurance risk lifecycle through cutting-edge science, analytics, and cloud-native technology.

Built upon a unified data store and using shared modeling science, common geocoding, and financial engines, the IRP empowers firms with seamless data and analytics transfer for use across underwriting, portfolio management, and risk transfer.

For hundreds of our customers, the platform’s innovation has delivered unmatched operational efficiency across their insurance value chain while enabling increased collaboration between internal teams and external stakeholders.

Yet, our journey toward fully unified and consistent risk analytics uncovered a critical missing piece: the availability of detailed, trusted, and timely property intelligence.

Many essential property attributes—from roof condition, defensible space, to yard debris— play a vital role in supporting effective underwriting and pricing decisions, but using these attributes often remains disconnected from capital management or portfolio steering workflows.

Similarly, catastrophe modeling insights, integrated into risk scores and average annual loss metrics, were not always easily accessible for use in underwriting workflows.

It’s been just over a year since Moody’s acquired CAPE Analytics, and together we’re making significant strides toward a more unified risk lifecycle, powered by integrated property intelligence and advanced modeling science.

Over the next two months, we’re launching two new solutions that combine Moody’s RMS modeling expertise with CAPE’s AI-driven property insights to enhance our underwriting and catastrophe modeling solutions.

Specifically, we’re excited to launch two new products:

Peril Metrics: A new module in the Property Intelligence application that leverages Moody’s RMS catastrophe modeling expertise to deliver hazard data, risk scores, and loss-cost analytics along with detailed property data.

Exposure Enrichment: A new product within Enhanced Risk Data, built on CAPE’s detailed property characteristics that improves exposure data quality for applications hosted on Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform.

These integrations unlock new risk insights, enhance consistency, and increase confidence across the entire risk lifecycle. We see this as marking the beginning of a new era in risk management—one that bridges critical data gaps and empowers insurers to make faster, more precise, and more informed decisions at every stage of the risk lifecycle.

Peril Metrics: Empowering underwriters with Risk Scoring, Loss Cost, and Hazard Data built over 30 years of risk science

To assess property risk, underwriters require a clear view of the applicable regional hazards at play, and the building characteristics and conditions that can affect a structure’s vulnerability to those hazards.

However, for years, carriers have had to rely on a patchwork of poorly integrated solutions—geospatial analytics from one vendor, risk and hazard scores from another, and historical (and increasingly out-of-date) loss costs from yet another.

Peril Metrics aims to change that. With Peril Metrics, Moody’s is bringing over 30 years of deep risk science for inclusion within risk scores, forward-looking loss-cost analytics, and high-resolution hazard data into the CAPE Property Intelligence application and API.

Covering all primary and secondary perils that challenge carriers’ bottom lines, Peril Metrics includes severe convective storms, windstorms, winter storms, wildfires, earthquakes, and floods, to surface risk metrics alongside the renowned loss-predictive property attributes from CAPE.

Moreover, Peril Metrics utilizes the same scientific foundation as Moody’s RMS catastrophe models, meaning that underwriters will have the same view of risk as downstream portfolio management and reinsurance purchasing.

This combined offering creates a powerful toolkit for insurers. Underwriters can evaluate both the current physical condition, characteristics, and vulnerability of a property, and the future risks it faces, outlined using peril-aligned loss costs. Peril Metrics allows carriers to make more precise risk-selection decisions, develop more sophisticated pricing models, and better align upfront risk assessment with business priorities and guidelines.

Peril Metrics will be available in March 2026 as a new licensable module within CAPE Property Intelligence products for both residential and commercial lines. In the meantime, our work to provide underwriters with the most comprehensive set of property risk analytics continues, and we look forward to demonstrating the deepening interoperability between Peril Metrics and other property intelligence insights in the very near future.

Exposure Enrichment: Unlocking new insights for catastrophe modeling and portfolio management

Managing ‘model miss’—the gap between modeled and realized loss—remains a fundamental challenge in catastrophe modeling, stemming from the inherent limitations of risk models.

A recent Aon catastrophe modeling survey underscored the contribution of exposure data quality to that challenge, with primary building characteristics and secondary modifiers receiving the lowest quality scores among surveyed factors, at 3.44 and 2.41 out of 5, respectively.

Moody’s RMS models are designed to provide actionable insights and reduce uncertainty even with incomplete data, but perform best when accurate secondary modifiers—such as roof condition, vegetation, and yard debris—are available.

These insights into key risk drivers enhance decision-making and allow models to apply precise adjustments, such as credits or penalties, at the individual location level. In fact, we found that these adjustments can shift the average annual losses of individual locations by more than 30% for over 25% of a sample portfolio.

However, collecting, managing, and maintaining high-quality data is a significant challenge. Even the largest (re)insurers, with dedicated teams focused on data quality, face difficulties keeping secondary modifiers up-to-date or ensuring data is properly mapped and interpreted by models for accurate risk assessment.

To address these challenges, Moody’s is launching a major update to Enhanced Risk Data in April 2026, called Exposure Enrichment. This update expands analytics beyond risk scores and hazard data to include property intelligence for 100 million U.S. properties, representing 98% of the residential building stock.

Built on CAPE's industry-leading property intelligence, Exposure Enrichment combines detailed property-level characteristics with aerial imagery to extract and transform key building attributes into model-ready formats.

The enriched data allows users to enhance residential portfolios, reduce uncertainty, and improve their catastrophe modeling outcomes. The residential property data is frequently updated, as often as three or four times per year, ensuring that modelers have access to the most current view of properties in their risk assessments. Additionally, Moody’s provides flexibility, allowing clients to override unreliable data, fill gaps in primary or secondary attributes, or create portfolio copies to compare model results against baselines, driving more accurate and actionable insights.

Enhanced Risk Data will be available in Risk Modeler™, ExposureIQ™, UnderwriteIQ™, and Risk Data Lake, allowing each application to capitalize on the available science and data to improve insights.

Over the next few weeks, we will publish a series of blogs, the first from Maurizio Savina, available via the link below, highlighting how Enhanced Risk Data achieves this and improves the insights from other applications on Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform.

