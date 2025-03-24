Elevate your risk management capabilities with new updates to Risk Modeler

We are thrilled to announce the first Moody’s Risk Modeler™ 2.0 update of the year, with our March release introducing a wealth of new functionalities, usability enhancements, and resolved issues, to ensure you have the most advanced tools at your disposal, all designed to elevate your risk management capabilities.
Key highlights of Risk Modeler 2.0
1. Moody’s Terrorism High-Definition (HD) Model v1.1 update
The Moody's RMS Terrorism HD Model has been updated to version v1.1 with the United Kingdom gaining new targets and adjusted event parameterization. Our customers will benefit from:
- Expanded target lists: Including new targets in major U.K. cities like London, Manchester, and Birmingham will help firms understand a broader range of potential threats to enhance the robustness of their overall risk assessment.
- Up-to-date threat landscape: To stay ahead of emerging risks and better protect assets and interests, adjustments to the relative likelihoods for various attack modes have been included, with a decreased likelihood of vehicle bomb attacks, keeping the models current with the latest threat landscape.
These Terrorism HD Model updates significantly enhance their accuracy and relevance, providing users with more reliable tools for assessing and managing terrorism risk.
2. Enhancing risk assessment: New Analysis Builder features
Analysis Builder lies at the heart of most Risk Modeler workflows and by incorporating extensive user feedback, we have made significant enhancements to improve its usability, flexibility, and efficiency.
Here’s what’s new:
- Streamlined user experience: Analysis Builder has a more intuitive and user-friendly interface for setting up Detailed Loss Models (DLM), Aggregate Loss Models (ALM), HD, and accumulation analyses. Users can dock Analysis Builder on the right side of the screen, making it easier to see which analyses are currently staged while still interacting with the workspace to find additional exposure, profiles, or treaties to add.
- Enhanced management and organization: Each column within Analysis Builder can now support sorting, filtering, and searching, along with a ‘group-by’ functionality, enabling users to find and manage exposure quicker and more targeted when adding profiles and treaties.
- More analysis fields for risk assessment: A newly introduced ‘# Treaties’ field counts how many treaties have been added to an individual exposure, with a ‘status field’ then indicating when an analysis is ready to run with both exposure and a profile added.
Overall, these enhancements to Analysis Builder promise more accurate and comprehensive risk assessments, to support better decision-making and risk management.
3. Expanded support for converting financial perspectives
The update extends the capability to convert the financial perspective for DLM analysis to include existing HD analysis results. Users can now convert period loss table (PLT) losses from one financial perspective to another, such as gross loss to net loss pre-cat, reducing the need to re-run analyses. This is especially valuable for firms that only receive results and do not have access to the exposure to run additional analyses.
Convert Financial Perspective: Common use cases
- Grouping analyses: One of the primary use cases for this tool is grouping. For example, when a user needs to group gross losses from one analysis and the net loss pre-cat losses from another, the losses must be in the same financial perspective. The Convert Financial Perspective functionality allows the conversion of financial loss types, ensuring that all losses are aligned for accurate grouping and analysis.
- Treaty modeling: Setting up treaty structures is another critical use case, allowing users to map back the net loss post-cat financial perspective to net loss pre-cat to accurately model insurer priorities more realistically, capturing the flow of losses through the structure.
These are just a few of the features we wanted to showcase that we hope will greatly enhance your experience with Risk Modeler 2.0. For a complete list of the updates within this release, customers can refer to the ‘What's New' document in the Support Center.
We look forward to delivering more exciting updates and innovations in the coming months.
LEARN MORE
Moody's insurance solutions
Our differentiated solutions bring together technology, data and analytics and insights, helping insurers, reinsurers, and brokers address their most complex challenges and make better decisions with confidence – therefore helping to close the insurance gap and drive performance.