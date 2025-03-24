Elevate your risk management capabilities with new updates to Risk Modeler

We are thrilled to announce the first Moody’s Risk Modeler™ 2.0 update of the year, with our March release introducing a wealth of new functionalities, usability enhancements, and resolved issues, to ensure you have the most advanced tools at your disposal, all designed to elevate your risk management capabilities.



Key highlights of Risk Modeler 2.0

1. Moody’s Terrorism High-Definition (HD) Model v1.1 update

The Moody's RMS Terrorism HD Model has been updated to version v1.1 with the United Kingdom gaining new targets and adjusted event parameterization. Our customers will benefit from:

Expanded target lists: Including new targets in major U.K. cities like London, Manchester, and Birmingham will help firms understand a broader range of potential threats to enhance the robustness of their overall risk assessment.

Up-to-date threat landscape: To stay ahead of emerging risks and better protect assets and interests, adjustments to the relative likelihoods for various attack modes have been included, with a decreased likelihood of vehicle bomb attacks, keeping the models current with the latest threat landscape.

These Terrorism HD Model updates significantly enhance their accuracy and relevance, providing users with more reliable tools for assessing and managing terrorism risk.



2. Enhancing risk assessment: New Analysis Builder features

Analysis Builder lies at the heart of most Risk Modeler workflows and by incorporating extensive user feedback, we have made significant enhancements to improve its usability, flexibility, and efficiency.

Here’s what’s new: