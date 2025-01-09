The background

Flood defenses

Flood defenses play a vital role in protecting people and properties against flooding in the United Kingdom. As climate change increases flood risk over the coming decades, the frequency and severity of floods will increase. This will reduce the effective protection of the United Kingdom’s flood defenses as the likelihood of flooding overtopping defenses increases.

Moody’s has conducted work in partnership with Flood Re to examine how climate change could impact flood defense outcomes for York, England, and Pontypridd, Wales. The study projects forward to 2040 — this is when the Flood Re scheme will have reached the end of its lifespan (in 2039) and the UK insurance market will have transitioned back to risk-reflective pricing for flood.

York

Situated in northeastern England, York has a population of approximately 200,000 people. The city is highly exposed to flooding, primarily from the River Ouse that passes through the city’s center and from tributaries. Surface water flooding is also a risk as seen during the United Kingdom’s summer 2007 flooding.

The city has been repeatedly impacted by floods in recent years. Boxing Day floods in 2015 impacted over 600 homes and led to a £45 million ($58 million) defense investment in the York Flood Alleviation Scheme (which concluded at the end of 2023).

The city has seen recent flooding from Storms Bella, Dennis, and Franklin, among others. York is generally protected to the 100-year level of severity, with some limited areas protected above and below this.

Pontypridd

Situated in South Wales, Pontypridd has a population of more than 30,000 people. Flood risk is characterized by infrequent severe flooding from the River Taff and more frequent but less severe surface water flooding.

Pontypridd was severely impacted by Storm Dennis in 2020, with more than 150 properties flooded and depths of up to 1.8 meters (nearly 6 feet). Flooding was caused by the River Taff overtopping its banks and was exacerbated by surface water from excess rainfall.

The standard of protection of flood defenses for Pontypridd varies from the 1-in-25-year level of severity up to a maximum level of 1-in-100 years in the most central areas. This level was exceeded during Storm Dennis, which was the most severe flood event since 1979.



The overview

Moody’s and Flood Re considered a severe flood scenario for residential properties in York and Pontypridd using Moody’s Industry Exposure Database for the Moody’s RMS™ UK Inland Flood HD Model combined with the Moody’s RMS UK Inland Flood HD Climate Change Model. The study examines the impact of two climate scenarios in 2040 (Table 1) and how strengthening flood defenses can offset some of the impacts.

The study considers: