General Liability: Five pricing challenges underwriters face amid accelerating litigation (and how real-time litigation intelligence can help avert them)

Authors: Chloe Cush, Director - Product Marketing, Moody's; Niharika Rao, Associate Director, Product Strategy - Moody's

For general liability (GL) underwriting leaders, achieving pricing discipline requires a clear view of risk across industries, business activities, and the legal environment that determines how liabilities ultimately surface.

Social inflation, litigation finance, and novel legal theories are fuelling more frequent and faster-moving litigation, meaning the risk landscape changes quickly. Many risks evolve long before they show up in historical loss experience.

The result: underwriters make pricing decisions with incomplete information, and by the time loss signals catch up, the market has already moved on.

Real-time litigation intelligence can now help underwriters protect rate adequacy, move faster at renewal, and defend pricing decisions with consistent evidence. If captured early and translated into structured, decision-ready evidence, litigation is no longer just a claims artifact; in today’s market, it is a leading indicator that can materially improve GL pricing and terms decisions.

By introducing real-time litigation intelligence into underwriting workflows, such as Moody’s CoMeta Litigation Tracking, using data structured to support quote and renewal decisions, GL underwriters can look to overcome some of the main challenges faced when pricing in today’s litigation economy.

What are these challenges, and how does real-time intelligence help?

1. Pricing blind spots when litigation signals lag loss experience: Traditional pricing workflows often struggle when litigation-driven risks evolve in real time and accelerate faster than signals from historical claims and development patterns.

Why it matters for pricing: When litigation is an early indicator of how casualty risk is changing, relying only on backward-looking measures increases the risk that rates and terms remain misaligned until adverse development forces correction (often after renewals have already been written).

Underwriting action: Bring forward-looking legal signals into renewal review so you can adjust price and terms before loss triangles show the shift.

2. Difficulty translating legal noise into pricing-relevant evidence: Even when underwriters know litigation is building, the information is often unstructured and hard to operationalize. The pricing question isn’t just 'Is there litigation?' but 'What is being alleged, under what theory, and where?'

Why it matters for pricing: 'Mass litigation' is rarely a single exposure. Claim severity and coverage strategy are highly sensitive to the cause of the action, the venue, and the way allegations are pursued. Litigation intelligence must be structured in an underwriting-relevant way with defendants, jurisdiction, and cause-of-action detail at the complaint level.

Underwriting action: Price to how allegations are pursued (and where they are gaining traction), not based on headlines, so you can re-rate and tighten terms with precision.

3. Submission and renewal opacity - undisclosed litigation exposure: GL underwriting teams often contend with incomplete disclosure and fast turnaround expectations. In that environment, litigation exposures can remain undisclosed at quote or renewal, particularly across large books.

Why it matters for pricing: Underpricing is most likely when relevant exposure is invisible at the point of decision. If underwriters don’t know an insured (or closely adjacent peer set) is being drawn into active litigation, price and terms can be set on false assumptions.

Underwriting action: Add a repeatable litigation validation step to the quote/renewal workflow (such as a litigation 'flag' check in underwriting workbenches/clearance systems) so that underwriting can confirm what’s disclosed, and catch what isn’t.

4. Workflow friction - manual research doesn’t scale to underwriting pace: Even when teams try to validate litigation risk, manual court research and check-ins with Claims and Legal colleagues can be slow and inconsistent. Tracking updates across court dockets and relying on human memory and analysis is difficult to sustain at underwriting volume, especially when the litigation environment is moving quickly.

Why it matters for pricing: Underwriting decisioning lacks important context and is slower when evidence is lagging. Reducing friction requires continuous monitoring and access to decision-ready case context and primary documents.

Underwriting action: Make litigation intelligence 'one-click accessible' in the quote and renewal workflow so pricing decisions can keep pace with market timelines, without sacrificing rigor.

5. Weak defensibility - pricing decisions are harder to justify without structured evidence: Pricing actions increasingly need to stand up to scrutiny internally (pricing governance, chief underwriting officer (CUO) sign-off) and externally (brokers, reinsurers, and other stakeholders who expect underwriting decisions to be supported with clear evidence).

Why it matters for pricing: When underwriters can’t point to a consistent, evidence-based rationale, one of two things tends to happen:

Terms and pricing don’t move far enough (because the case for tightening isn’t ‘provable’), leaving rate adequacy exposed; or

Terms and pricing move inconsistently across the portfolio (because different underwriters find different facts), creating governance friction and making decisions harder to defend.

A defensible approach is grounded in long-range visibility (down to primary sources) and consistent structure. For example, an ideal evidence trail would reference complaint-level context, jurisdictions, defendants, and cause-of-action detail, with direct links back to source documents.

Underwriting action: Standardize what ‘evidence’ looks like for litigation-driven price/terms adjustments so CUOs can support governance with repeatable documentation.

For GL pricing, that translates into three business outcomes:

Improve rate adequacy and risk selection by spotting litigation momentum earlier and understanding what’s being alleged at the complaint level.

Increase pricing speed with confidence using structured summaries, primary-source access, and configurable alerts/delivery methods (app, data feeds, email alerts).

Strengthen defensibility and governance through quality-controlled, structured outputs, designed to support consistent underwriting decisioning.

For example, a senior underwriter used litigation tracking to identify a company’s involvement in multiple Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) lawsuits, using the evidence to justify applying a PFAS exclusion at renewal, aligning policy terms with underlying risk.

When litigation is evolving quickly, GL pricing improves when decisions are grounded in earlier signals, structured legal detail, and workflow-ready evidence, not only historical loss experience.

Want to see how this works in practice? Contact your Moody’s sales representative to schedule a demo of Moody's CoMeta Litigation Tracking.