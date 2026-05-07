Georgia and Florida wildfires highlight wildfire risk beyond the Western U.S.

The U.S. state of Georgia is certainly no stranger to wildfire activity; in a typical year, it will see an average of 2,000–3,000 individual fires. But the fires currently across south and southeast Georgia and northern Florida are on a much larger scale than a typical wildfire in Georgia, for example, which is less than 10 acres and quickly contained.

Impact on Georgia

The Pineland Road (Clinch and Echols County, Georgia) and Highway 82 (Brantley County, Georgia) fires have already burned over 32,000 and 22,000 acres, respectively, and have destroyed more than 160 homes, with more than 80 just in rural Brantley County. Close to the Georgia/Florida state line, the fires already rank highest in the number of homes lost in the state.

Georgia Forestry Commission Director Johnny Sabo stated that the possible cause of the Highway 82 fire was a metallic foil party balloon that landed on a power line on April 20, causing a spark to land on the ground and ignite. For the Pineland Road fire, investigators pinpointed a man welding a metal gate and a falling spark that ignited the fire on April 20.

Issuing its first-ever statewide burn ban and a State of Emergency in 91 of the 159 counties in Georgia on April 22, the two fires remain the largest in the U.S. Some rainfall and fluctuations in wind during the last week helped to tackle the fires, but as Georgia’s governor Brian Kemp stated in a news conference on April 24, “A little bit of rain is going to help us, but it’s not going to get us out of this situation. We’re going to be in this for a while.”

The Highway 82 fire is now around 85% contained, and the Pineland Road fire is around 66% contained. The number of counties with burn bans in southern Georgia has now been reduced to 17 counties, and will remain in effect until at least May 22.

Memories of the Honey Prairie Fire in 2011 at Okefenokee Swamp, southeast Georgia, the largest blackwater swamp in the U.S., were top of mind. The fire burned 309,200 acres of scrub and brush land, and for nearly a year, firefighters controlled the fire burn within the refuge.

Impact on Florida

In Florida, the state has been tackling one hundred or more wildfires on several days in late April and into May, with a total of 15,000-25,000 acres burned in April. The Florida Forest Service reports 1,600+ wildfires in the first three months of 2026, already more than half of a normal full year. Some 50 of 67 Florida counties currently have burn bans in place.

Two fires, one in Clay-Putnam County and the ‘Railroad Fire’ in north Florida, have burned over 4,800 acres (95% contained), and in the southeast, the Highway 41 fire has burned over 9,000 acres (75%) in the Miami-Dade/Everglades area. Three other fires have currently burned 1,000 acres or more. A volunteer firefighter died while tackling fires in Nassau County.

Extreme drought conditions

Extreme drought across the Southeast is a key driver. Large parts of southern Georgia have seen rainfall well below normal for months, with similar rainfall deficits for Florida. NOAA stated that September 2025–March 2026 was among the driest multi‑month periods on record for Florida, ranking as the third driest such period since records began in 1895.

The entire state of Georgia is currently classified as in either severe, extreme, or exceptional drought. Florida reached close to 100% statewide drought coverage by late February 2026, with Florida classified as at least ‘abnormally dry’ for the first time since modern tracking began in 2000.

As soil and vegetation dry out under these conditions, fires can ignite more easily and are harder to contain, even in regions not typically associated with large wildfires.

Wildfire is a nationwide risk

This event shows wildfire risk is not confined to the Western U.S; fires are often associated with California or the West. The activity in Georgia and Florida highlights that wildfires are a national risk, and in the Southeast, spring drought can dry the vegetation before the peak growing season, allowing fires to spread quickly when ignitions occur.

The National Interagency Fire Center reported that for the year up to the end of April 2026, 24,222 fires have burned 1.85 million acres across the U.S., already surpassing the 10-year average in acres burned for this time of year.

The regional context matters. These major fires are happening alongside dozens of other smaller ones across Georgia and Florida, shaped by the same drought and weather patterns. That backdrop helps explain why individual fires can escalate so rapidly and why impacts extend well beyond the immediate burn area.

Both Georgia and Florida show relatively flat or declining wildfire counts over time, likely reflecting aggressive suppression efforts and the use of prescribed fires, particularly in Florida. However, the average annual fire size in these states exhibits substantial year‑to‑year variability, driven by episodes of extreme fire weather associated with prolonged drought and heat. In some regions, fuel buildup following recent hurricane seasons may have further contributed to elevated fire intensity.

Georgia and Florida: Significant wildfire risk

Events like these are not unexpected in current wildfire risk simulations, which reflect today’s hazard conditions and exposure patterns. From a hazard and exposure perspective, Georgia and Florida are not low‑risk wildfire states.

Florida is among the top ten highest‑risk states nationally in the Moody’s RMS™ U.S. Wildfire HD Model, and considered together, the combined wildfire risk of Florida and Georgia is significant, driven by frequent fire activity and extensive residential development across the Southeast.

This is also a reminder about exposure. The Southeast is one of the regions with the highest proportion of housing in the wildland-urban interface (WUI), alongside the Intermountain West region (Rocky Mountain Front on the east and the Cascade Range and Sierra Nevada on the west), and the Northeast.

Both Florida and Georgia have seen ongoing urban sprawl beyond city limits into forest and agricultural land, driven by population growth, housing demand, and preference for low‑density living near nature preserves.

As development increasingly intersects with fire‑prone landscapes, rare wildfire events are more likely to translate into community‑scale disruptions, including impacts to homes, infrastructure, and local services. For the insurance industry, these fires present another reminder of the pervasive nature of wildfire risk and its catastrophic potential.

It is important to distinguish these rural wildfire events from rarer escalation scenarios, such as the conflagrations observed in the recent Los Angeles fires, which can also occur in Georgia.

Urban conflagration risk

While the recent fires have primarily affected low‑density areas, similar events intersecting with larger concentrations of housing exposure can escalate into urban conflagrations.

When those extremes align, they can produce large-scale community disruptions, property losses, and evacuations, effects that are often underestimated if risk is viewed only through historical averages. These urban conflagration scenarios are explicitly included in Moody’s RMS U.S. Wildfire Model HD Version 2.0 and contribute meaningfully to modeled risk in both Georgia and Florida.

Tools such as the Moody’s RMS U.S. Wildfire HD model can help insurers better understand wildfire risk, provide typical baselines, and assess the potential impact of mitigation measures.

Running effective wildfire models alongside other peril models such as hurricanes, floods, and severe convective storms can help get a more complete picture of the multi-peril risks that the Southeast U.S. and other regions increasingly face.

Clients can access more details on the Southeast U.S. wildfires from the Support Center here.