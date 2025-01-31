The insurance industry’s losses due to wildfires are rising. Escalated wildfire severity and expanded exposure in wildfire-prone areas, alongside an increase in reconstruction costs, have all contributed to devastating impacts on insurers’ bottom lines. Shifting regulatory landscapes and market dynamics add to wildfire risk management’s complexity.

Among other lessons, recent wildfires have highlighted the importance of enhanced wildfire risk modeling for underwriting entire portfolios, pricing and underwriting individual policies, reinsurance purchasing, and capital adequacy.

Moody’s can help you gain perspective on wildfire risk to enhance pricing accuracy, achieve a stronger position in the market, and outperform the competition. From better risk selection to risk-appropriate pricing, our wildfire modeling capabilities can help you quantify mitigation impacts for a more complete picture of wildfire risk.