The insurance industry’s losses due to wildfires are rising. Escalated wildfire severity and expanded exposure in wildfire-prone areas, alongside an increase in reconstruction costs, have all contributed to devastating impacts on insurers’ bottom lines. Shifting regulatory landscapes and market dynamics add to wildfire risk management’s complexity.
Among other lessons, recent wildfires have highlighted the importance of enhanced wildfire risk modeling for underwriting entire portfolios, pricing and underwriting individual policies, reinsurance purchasing, and capital adequacy.
Moody’s can help you gain perspective on wildfire risk to enhance pricing accuracy, achieve a stronger position in the market, and outperform the competition. From better risk selection to risk-appropriate pricing, our wildfire modeling capabilities can help you quantify mitigation impacts for a more complete picture of wildfire risk.
Moody’s RMS™ wildfire modeling accurately characterizes fires as they start and travel by accessing factors that drive ignition and spread, including wind and vegetation presence. This helps insurers, reinsurers, governments, and financial institutions differentiate safe structures from dangerous ones, conduct risk assessments, estimate potential losses, insightfully price fire risk, and optimize risk transfer.
The new Moody’s RMS U.S. Wildfire HD Version 2.0 Model will mark a significant advancement in the field of wildfire risk assessment.
Julie Serakos, Head of Model Product Management, shares how this updated model will provide a better representation of risk and introduces dynamic features that allow for better representation of hazard over time.
Moody’s RMS™ North America Wildfire HD Model provides comprehensive coverage for wildfire risk across the contiguous United States, Hawaii, and 10 Canadian provinces.
The model incorporates the latest fuel data, historical fire databases, and burn probability maps, maintaining accuracy and relevance in hazard modeling.
Our stochastic catalog includes 100,000-year fire weather and extreme wind speed simulations and results in over 160 million heat, ember, and smoke footprints in the United States. This comprehensive dataset, combined with improved ignition modeling at the community and location levels, facilitates in-depth risk analysis, particularly in understanding the tail risk profile associated with wildfires.
The model’s refined damage curves allow for a more accurate estimation of potential losses and a finer differentiation of risk, enhancing its utility for wildfire risk underwriting by maintaining a high degree of accuracy.
The model incorporates credits for local wildfire risk reduction measures. The expanded list of modifiers allows users to evaluate the effectiveness of mechanical thinning techniques and other property and community hardening measures.
Moody’s specifically calibrated its urban conflagration modeling to assess built environments’ vulnerability to wildfires. This module, with its increased number of simulations, addresses the uncertainties in urban conflagration modeling, providing a more insightful assessment of urban fire risk.
Expanded secondary modifiers and the introduction of specialty models provide targeted insights for various risks. These additions allow for a nuanced evaluation of mitigation measures and compliance with evolving regulatory requirements, offering tailored solutions for specific sectors or exposure types.
During the week of January 6, 2025, there were up to six wildﬁres burning in the greater Los Angeles area. The ﬁres have had a devastating toll in terms of loss of life and property as well as disruption to businesses and communities. The largest two ﬁres are the Palisades ﬁre in Paciﬁc Palisades, covering 23,448 acres at the time of writing, and the Eaton ﬁre, covering 14,021 acres as of January 27, including in Altadena and Pasadena.
