Introducing Moody’s Risk Data Lake: A new era for risk analytics

Authors: Kirtan Dave, Senior Director - Product Management, Moody's; Evan Cropper, Director - Marketing, Moody's
When it comes to innovation, the true value of a new product often becomes clear in comparison with a game-changer from the past.
That’s what makes today’s launch of Moody’s Risk Data Lake so exciting—it represents a transformative leap in how organizations can engage with and extract value from their risk data. To explain, let’s take a step back to 2007, a pivotal year for technology.
Standalone personal devices were in high demand this year, including digital cameras, car GPS systems, laptops, and flip phones. Each separate device delivered an extraordinary amount of value to consumers, but they all worked in silos. As a result, any use case that required multiple devices was cumbersome, inconvenient, and time-consuming. For example:
- You could take digital photos, but to share them, you would need to connect your camera to a computer, download the files, and then email them.
- You could navigate with a GPS, but without real-time traffic updates or an address on hand, reaching your destination could be a struggle.
- You could check your email, but only with a desktop or laptop computer connected to Wi-Fi.
Then, in June 2007, the smartphone took off. Smartphones didn’t simply consolidate these disconnected devices—they reimagined how we interact with technology. Within a few years, entrepreneurs created new markets and solutions that overcame the siloed approaches of disconnected tools with a seamless and integrated experience:
- Sharing photos taken on your phone became instantaneous, requiring just a single tap.
- Navigation became effortless; if you didn’t have an address loaded on your phone, Google it. Real-time traffic updates and dynamic routing allowed you to avoid traffic.
- Internet connectivity is ubiquitous. So now, I can access my email anywhere, even though sometimes I wish I couldn’t…!
The smartphone didn’t just solve problems—it created a unified, connected experience that unlocked entirely new possibilities. Its value extended far beyond addressing individual pain points, fundamentally changing the way we engage with the world.
Now, fast forward to 2025. Risk analytics is at a similar inflection point.
Today, many organizations rely on traditional data warehouse systems and specialized tools, but the experience remains fragmented, just as if we were carrying multiple devices in 2007:
- Storing and ‘hydrating’ risk data with governed data is often time-consuming and expensive.
- Business intelligence (BI) tools require complex IT projects to export and analyze data.
- Facilitating advanced analytics using tools like SQL, Python, or R becomes disconnected from broader workflows, creating inefficiencies.
Enter Moody’s Risk Data Lake
Just as the smartphone revolutionized how we interact with technology, Moody’s Risk Data Lake transforms how organizations engage with risk. Our Risk Data Lake preview customers are already redefining how to engage with catastrophe risk data, so let’s explore three ways in which these customers are starting to transform their approach to risk:
1. Tackling barriers to advanced analytical capabilities for catastrophe risk data
The Moody's Risk Data Lake eliminates the need to export data to third-party business intelligence tools, enabling users to build sophisticated dashboards and reports directly within the platform using simple drag-and-drop workflows—without moving a single byte of data.
Distinct in the market as a cloud-native solution with a unified data architecture, the Moody's Intelligent Risk Platform™ seamlessly manages both operational and archived catastrophe risk data. With its integrated risk data catalog, users can easily develop advanced analytical insights, combining internal and external data, accessing model results and exposure, and crafting dynamic dashboards.
Users can publish these dashboards and make them available in all the applications deployed on the Intelligent Risk Platform, for broader consumption.
For example, one preview customer leveraged Risk Data Lake to access detailed location-level model results combined with corresponding exposure details—including primary and secondary characteristics—through pre-defined, ready-for-visualization datasets.
Designing the dashboard:
Accessing the dashboard:
The customer wanted to analyze multiple model results for side-by-side comparisons of average annual losses (AAL) by different parameters. The team developed a dynamic dashboard with various distributions of AAL by state, construction, occupancy, year built, and other exposure characteristics.
The dashboard contained various charts and maps, allowing users to select two analyses and display the distributions side-by-side. The customer was able to analyze the impact of different model configurations, with the dashboard published on the Intelligent Risk Platform applications for broader consumption.
2. Instant access to curated catastrophe risk analytics to facilitate multi-model vendor workflows
With Risk Data Lake connected directly to the centralized data layer within the Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform, this centralized, highly flexible storage layer streamlines the process of blending, combining, and extracting insights from diverse data sources and risk perspectives, simplifying complex workflows and enhancing decision-making.
The Risk Data Lake’s advanced built-in data cataloging will also soon be able to streamline integration of third-party data, such as historical claims or policy data, while leveraging pre-cataloged and cleansed foundational data to generate new insights directly within the platform. This will eliminate the need for additional data pipelines, system maintenance, or governance overhead.
One client leveraged the Risk Data Lake cataloging capabilities to operationalize multi-vendor views of risk. By managing third-party yearly loss tables with Moody’s RMS model event loss and period loss table data within the same analytical environment, they were able to calculate and apply reinsurance allocations with a multi-model approach.
This process, which previously took hours when conducting analytics outside the platform, had now been reduced to just five minutes, with transitioning from SQL Server syntax to Risk Data Lake syntax proving to be straightforward.
3. Unmatched flexibility and power to analyze data regardless of the size of your portfolio
The Risk Data Lake grows in step with a business’s analytical needs, providing the necessary flexibility to meet the demands of an insurance or reinsurance portfolio. Because it sits on a highly flexible, cloud-native architecture, it can process significant amounts of data generated from the applications on the Intelligent Risk Platform, as well as third-party data, such as claims or policy data.
For example, one of our recent preview customers tested how model validation could be enhanced using a portfolio with several billion rows of location-level data—equivalent to nearly half a terabyte. To put that in perspective, that's likely more than 80,000 songs or around six months of continuous music.
Building and maintaining a system to export such vast amounts of data into a BI tool would require significant engineering resources. With the Risk Data Lake, however, all data is curated within the environment, allowing users to create dashboards and support workflows, such as model validation, with minimal technical expertise.
Seizing the opportunity to unlock the full value of your risk analytics
Whether you're already taking advantage of a data lake for risk analytics or considering the technology for the first time, the Risk Data Lake offers a transformative approach to analytics—without the lengthy timelines to implement. Seamlessly integrated with the Intelligent Risk Platform, it reshapes the cost dynamics for firms of all sizes, delivering a smarter, faster, and more connected experience.
Continuing to license disconnected risk tools and capabilities can only get you so far. With the Risk Data Lake, organizations can not only tackle current challenges but also unlock new opportunities, maximizing the value of their risk data.
Ready to revamp your approach to risk analytics? The future starts now. Let’s begin.
Find out more about the Moody's Risk Data Lake here.
LEARN MORE
Moody's insurance solutions
Our differentiated solutions bring together technology, data and analytics and insights, helping insurers, reinsurers, and brokers address their most complex challenges and make better decisions with confidence – therefore helping to close the insurance gap and drive performance.