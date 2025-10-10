Introducing Moody’s Risk Data Lake: A new era for risk analytics

Authors: Kirtan Dave, Senior Director - Product Management, Moody's; Evan Cropper, Director - Marketing, Moody's

When it comes to innovation, the true value of a new product often becomes clear in comparison with a game-changer from the past.

That’s what makes today’s launch of Moody’s Risk Data Lake so exciting—it represents a transformative leap in how organizations can engage with and extract value from their risk data. To explain, let’s take a step back to 2007, a pivotal year for technology.

Standalone personal devices were in high demand this year, including digital cameras, car GPS systems, laptops, and flip phones. Each separate device delivered an extraordinary amount of value to consumers, but they all worked in silos. As a result, any use case that required multiple devices was cumbersome, inconvenient, and time-consuming. For example:

You could take digital photos, but to share them, you would need to connect your camera to a computer, download the files, and then email them.

You could navigate with a GPS, but without real-time traffic updates or an address on hand, reaching your destination could be a struggle.

You could check your email, but only with a desktop or laptop computer connected to Wi-Fi.

Then, in June 2007, the smartphone took off. Smartphones didn’t simply consolidate these disconnected devices—they reimagined how we interact with technology. Within a few years, entrepreneurs created new markets and solutions that overcame the siloed approaches of disconnected tools with a seamless and integrated experience:

Sharing photos taken on your phone became instantaneous, requiring just a single tap.

Navigation became effortless; if you didn’t have an address loaded on your phone, Google it. Real-time traffic updates and dynamic routing allowed you to avoid traffic.

Internet connectivity is ubiquitous. So now, I can access my email anywhere, even though sometimes I wish I couldn’t…!

The smartphone didn’t just solve problems—it created a unified, connected experience that unlocked entirely new possibilities. Its value extended far beyond addressing individual pain points, fundamentally changing the way we engage with the world.

Now, fast forward to 2025. Risk analytics is at a similar inflection point.

Today, many organizations rely on traditional data warehouse systems and specialized tools, but the experience remains fragmented, just as if we were carrying multiple devices in 2007:

Storing and ‘hydrating’ risk data with governed data is often time-consuming and expensive.

Business intelligence (BI) tools require complex IT projects to export and analyze data.

Facilitating advanced analytics using tools like SQL, Python, or R becomes disconnected from broader workflows, creating inefficiencies.

Enter Moody’s Risk Data Lake

Just as the smartphone revolutionized how we interact with technology, Moody’s Risk Data Lake transforms how organizations engage with risk. Our Risk Data Lake preview customers are already redefining how to engage with catastrophe risk data, so let’s explore three ways in which these customers are starting to transform their approach to risk:

1. Tackling barriers to advanced analytical capabilities for catastrophe risk data

The Moody's Risk Data Lake eliminates the need to export data to third-party business intelligence tools, enabling users to build sophisticated dashboards and reports directly within the platform using simple drag-and-drop workflows—without moving a single byte of data.

Distinct in the market as a cloud-native solution with a unified data architecture, the Moody's Intelligent Risk Platform™ seamlessly manages both operational and archived catastrophe risk data. With its integrated risk data catalog, users can easily develop advanced analytical insights, combining internal and external data, accessing model results and exposure, and crafting dynamic dashboards.

Users can publish these dashboards and make them available in all the applications deployed on the Intelligent Risk Platform, for broader consumption.

For example, one preview customer leveraged Risk Data Lake to access detailed location-level model results combined with corresponding exposure details—including primary and secondary characteristics—through pre-defined, ready-for-visualization datasets.

Designing the dashboard: