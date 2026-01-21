Introducing Moody’s VPN for Data Bridge: Effortlessly connect your company’s network to Moody’s Data Bridge

Security landscape is continuously evolving, and organizations consistently seek innovative solutions to keep pace with the latest security trends.

Moody’s Data Bridge™, part of the Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform™ (IRP), enables efficient T-SQL workflows for exposure analysis across insurance, reinsurance, brokerage, and insurance-linked securities (ILS) markets.

Over the past five years, the IRP has supported global insurance customers in modeling accounts, portfolios, and underwriting. It has also expanded its reach beyond insurance to include financial services such as banks and asset management firms. With a diversifying client base, Moody’s Data Bridge continues to develop solutions that meet evolving security and compliance requirements.

At Moody’s, we have consistently prioritized security requirements for connecting to Moody’s Data Bridge, historically implementing IP address whitelisting for user devices and application services utilizing ODBC/JDBC connections. As security requirements continue to evolve, we remain committed to advancing our capabilities and establishing industry-leading solutions that align with best practices across various industries.

At the outset of this year, we are pleased to announce the introduction of Moody’s VPN for Data Bridge, a specialized site-to-site virtual private network (VPN) solution developed to securely and efficiently integrate your organization's infrastructure with Data Bridge instances within your Intelligent Risk Platform tenant.

Introducing Moody’s VPN for Data Bridge

Moody’s VPN for Data Bridge provides secure connectivity between your organization and your IRP tenant by establishing a dedicated and encrypted network tunnel over the public Internet. Cat modelers, underwriters, and exposure managers can now securely access Data Bridge and perform operations through their organization's VPN connection.

This solution ensures all connections are made from machines within your organization’s infrastructure, preventing unauthorized access to sensitive information. It fulfils an essential requirement for secure connections, ensuring that business users remain connected to their company’s VPN to safeguard the confidentiality and integrity of all transmitted information.

In network terms, VPN for Data Bridge provides secure site-to-site VPN access to the Data Bridge. Using a pre-shared key supplied by your organization, an IPSec tunnel encrypts traffic between infrastructures over the internet for a confidential connection with Data Bridge.

Moody’s VPN for Data Bridge provides an array of robust security features: