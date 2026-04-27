Looking back, looking forward: Fifteen years after Tōhoku

The most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Japan, and a trigger for tsunami waves that reached nearly 50 feet (15 meters) tall, the memory of the M9.0 earthquake that occurred offshore of the east coast of the Tōhoku region on the island of Honshu, Japan, on March 11, 2011, at 2:46 p.m., remains deep among those who experienced it.

A rare event, it still provides a once-in-a-generation opportunity for those involved in understanding catastrophic events to learn and to continue pushing the boundaries of earthquake science and engineering.

With an epicenter in the Pacific Ocean some 80 miles (130 kilometers) east of Sendai and 230 miles (370 kilometers) northeast of Tokyo, ground shaking across many areas lasted for over five minutes, reaching Tokyo.

An event of this size was not anticipated. The 450-year historical earthquake record for the Japan Trench did not contain earthquakes comparable to the 2011 event in this region. The 'maximum credible earthquake’ along this section of the Japan Trench was previously considered to be M8.3.

An earthquake so big that the Earth’s Day shortened by 1.8 microseconds and shifted its figure axis by 7 inches (17 centimeters), the Tōhoku M9.0 earthquake was located on the subduction interface plate boundary where the Pacific Plate is driven underneath Japan along the Japan Trench.

A plate boundary that had historically generated independent, smaller-sized earthquakes ruptured 250 miles (400 kilometers) due to a cascade of events on several adjacent fault ruptures. The maximum fault displacement for the earthquake has been estimated at 100 to 130 feet (30 to 40 meters), explaining the strong ground motions radiated from the source and the extensive inundation zone generated by the tsunami.

Tsunami

This vertical displacement of the sea floor, associated with an unusually large underlying fault movement, triggered tsunami waves that propagated westward toward the Japan coastline and eastward across the Pacific Ocean, impacting the eastern coast of the Tōhoku region.

Waves reached the coast of Japan within 10 minutes of the earthquake, on a typical Friday afternoon of work and school. Coastal areas within Iwate, Miyagi, and Fukushima Prefectures experienced waves of over 16 feet (5 meters); in some areas, waves were above 33 feet (10 meters), e.g., Miyako District in Iwate Prefecture; and in localized areas, waves were more than 49 feet (15 meters), e.g., Ōfunato District in Iwate Prefecture.

The locations with the highest inundation depths were associated with deep, funnel-shaped embayments focused on the tsunami waves.

Three mechanisms

The impacts of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami were driven by three mechanisms: strong ground shaking from the M9.0 earthquake, extensive tsunami inundation, and a significant nuclear accident triggered by the tsunami waves at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant, located on the coast, some 40 miles southeast of Sendai.