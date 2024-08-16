Moody’s RMS™ earthquake models are crafted from a rich blend of historical insights, the latest in earthquake science, detailed geological conditions, and global engineering knowledge. Designed to deliver deep insights into earthquake risks, our models account for a wide range of effects including tsunamis and fires following earthquakes. Beyond primary threats, our models adeptly capture the complexities of the secondary geohazards such as liquefaction and landslides, allowing for a thorough understanding of both widespread and localized earthquake risks.

At the core of our offerings, the HD modeling framework helps firms understand earthquake risk by using high-resolution simulations to generate realistic event timelines and losses, capturing hazards’ temporal and spatial development. This approach not only tracks the evolution of hazards over time and space but also provides comprehensive loss estimates to seamlessly integrate with one's financial considerations.