Moody’s RMS™ earthquake models are crafted from a rich blend of historical insights, the latest in earthquake science, detailed geological conditions, and global engineering knowledge. Designed to deliver deep insights into earthquake risks, our models account for a wide range of effects including tsunamis and fires following earthquakes. Beyond primary threats, our models adeptly capture the complexities of the secondary geohazards such as liquefaction and landslides, allowing for a thorough understanding of both widespread and localized earthquake risks.
At the core of our offerings, the HD modeling framework helps firms understand earthquake risk by using high-resolution simulations to generate realistic event timelines and losses, capturing hazards’ temporal and spatial development. This approach not only tracks the evolution of hazards over time and space but also provides comprehensive loss estimates to seamlessly integrate with one's financial considerations.
Combining the latest scientific research and data, we provide a comprehensive solution for assessing earthquake risk that supports a wide range of applications, from policy pricing and primary underwriting to managing exposure aggregations and understanding tail risk.
Moody's RMS earthquake models incorporate a wide range of seismic hazards focused on the key drivers of seismic risk for each geography. These include ground shaking, liquefaction, and earthquake-induced landslides, as well as fire following an earthquake, earthquake sprinkler leakage, and tsunamis (where applicable) to provide a robust representation of earthquake risk.
Advanced methodologies, such as spectral response-based damage estimation and variable resolution grids, allow for high-resolution risk assessment and loss quantification, helping users make detailed analyses at both the individual location and portfolio level.
Our earthquake models incorporate the effects of sub-perils such as tsunamis and fires following earthquakes, and, where relevant, provide an individual impact assessment. The models also account for complex secondary geohazards like liquefaction and earthquake-induced landslides to accurately represent their potential to cause both extensive and highly localized losses.
The development of our earthquake models involves collaboration with local experts, scientific agencies, and local insurance markets. This helps make sure the models are based on the latest scientific research and local building practices, thereby enhancing their accuracy and reliability.
Our earthquake models use localized data, such as geotechnical data layers and region-specific ground motions, to provide accurate hazard estimates. Benefit from country-specific expertise with models built in close collaboration with on-the-ground scientific agencies, local engineers, and research bodies.
The California Earthquake Authority (CEA) is one of the world’s largest providers of residential earthquake insurance representing over 1 million policyholders and with a claims-paying ability of about $19 billion.
Moody’s RMS North America Earthquake Models provide a holistic view of earthquake risk across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Incorporating the latest seismic hazard data from the US Geological Survey, the Geological Survey of Canada, and the latest scientific information about seismic sources in Mexico, the models include advanced features such as probabilistic liquefaction and landslide models, basin models including below Los Angeles and Mexico City, a comprehensive fire-following earthquake model, and the ability to model induced seismicity in the US Midwest.
Moody’s RMS South America, Central America, and Caribbean Earthquake Models provide a comprehensive solution for assessing earthquake risk across 46 countries, islands, and territories. With a comprehensive update in 2022 for Central and South America and in 2024 for the Caribbean, these models incorporate the latest scientific research and methodologies — including updates to ground motion models, geotechnical data, and vulnerability functions — to accurately estimate the impact of ground shaking, liquefaction, landslides, and tsunamis.
Moody’s RMS Europe Earthquake Models help users evaluate earthquake risk across 21 countries, including the particularly high seismic hazard regions of Italy, Turkey, and Greece.
The models incorporate advanced methodologies such as spectral response-based ground motion modeling and damage assessment, and they support a wide range of applications from policy pricing and primary underwriting to managing exposure aggregations and understanding tail risk. The models also include features like post-event loss amplification to capture economic demand surge and claims inflation.
We offer a comprehensive earthquake model suite of 14 models with coverage across the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan, New Zealand, China, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, and the Philippines.
These models incorporate the latest scientific research and high-resolution geotechnical data to accurately model soil amplification, earthquake-induced landslides, and liquefaction, along with country-specific vulnerability functions developed with local engineering expertise. With a consistent framework for modeling loss across a range of scales, from location to portfolio and within a city or across country borders, firms can apply rigorous analysis to regional earthquake risk analysis.
The Moody's RMS HD Earthquake Models offer a detailed and advanced assessment of earthquake risk, integrating the latest scientific research and data from significant events. The models include comprehensive modeling of ground shaking, liquefaction, and earthquake-induced landslides, as well as tsunami inundation and fire following an earthquake where applicable, providing a robust and holistic view of potential earthquake impacts.
