South and Southeast Asia floods: A wake-up call for the region?

In recent weeks, countries in South and Southeast Asia have found themselves in the firm grip of a series of catastrophic typhoon, cyclone, and flood events.

Relentless rainfall events ranging from Sri Lanka to southern Thailand, central Vietnam, and western Malaysia, through to parts of the Philippines and western Indonesia, have triggered widespread flooding and landslides.

The full scale of the impacts is still emerging, though hundreds of thousands of properties have already been reported destroyed or damaged. With home insurance take-up rates in these areas some of the lowest globally, thousands of people will have been left displaced and financially deprived. As the rescue, relief, and recovery efforts continue, our thoughts are with those impacted by these devastating floods.

Cyclonic Storm Ditwah floods Sri Lanka

A short-lived and weak tropical cyclone during late November and early December, Cyclonic Storm Ditwah produced heavy rainfall, resulting in catastrophic flooding in Sri Lanka and parts of southern India. Making a brief landfall over Sri Lanka’s east coast, the system then moved back over the Bay of Bengal, but its slow track caused continuous rainfall across the country. Nearly one million people have been affected, and more than 400 have been reported dead.

Monsoon and typhoons swamp South and Southeast Asia

Turning to the Philippines, a country well versed in typhoon impacts at this time of year, having been hit by four typhoons in 10 days in November 2024, three tropical cyclones—Kalmaegi, Fung-Wong, and Koto—impacted the central and southern Philippines this November. The collective impact of Typhoons Kalmaegi and Fung-Wong and enhanced monsoon conditions has resulted in over 650,000 damaged properties and over 600,000 people displaced.

Central Vietnam became the focus of heavy rainfall toward the middle and end of November, as easterly winds transported the remnants of typhoons across the South China Sea toward central Vietnam; these combined and interacted with unseasonal cold air to produce continuous, torrential thunderstorms.

Rainfall totals during the event were extraordinary—most areas received 400–700 millimeters (15.7–22.6 inches), with some locations exceeding a meter (39.4 inches).

Stations in Phú Yên Province recorded totals exceeding 1.8 meters (73 inches), with Sông Hinh and Hòa Mỹ Tây also among the wettest locations, according to Vietnam’s National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Rivers across central Vietnam swelled to historic levels, including the Dinh Ninh Hòa, which exceeded its 1986 flood peak. Coastal provinces from Quảng Trị to Khánh Hòa were impacted, with additional impacts reported in the more inland, mountainous areas, including Đắk Lắk, Gia Lai, and Lâm Đồng.

The flooding has reportedly affected over 235,000 people, with more than 1,000 houses destroyed or severely damaged. Tragically, more than 90 people have lost their lives, with countless others displaced or left homeless.