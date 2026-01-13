Steadily integrates hurricane risk insights directly into its underwriting using Moody’s Location Intelligence API

NEWARK, CA: January 13, 2026: Leading rental property insurer Steadily has licensed Moody’s Location Intelligence API (LI-API) to integrate highly granular, real-time catastrophe risk data directly into its underwriting and pricing workflows, initially focusing on the North America hurricane peril.

Underscoring the growing market need for speed and precision in catastrophe risk assessment to support scalable underwriting and portfolio management, Steadily’s adoption of LI-API brings Moody’s RMS™ catastrophe modeling science to its property-level decisioning. The solution offers Steadily access to near-instant risk scores and average annual loss (AAL) estimates intended to increase the efficiency of straight-through processing for high-volume lines of business.

The decision to license LI-API followed a successful Moody’s proof of concept in which LI-API delivered property-level risk scores and AALs quickly across a large portfolio. By combining hazard, exposure, geospatial, and loss data through direct API integration, the solution helps improve underwriting accuracy and pricing precision.

Michael Richitelli, Managing Director - Sales, Insurance Solutions, Moody's, said:

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with Steadily. Following rigorous evaluation, their decision to license Moody’s Location Intelligence API affirms the solution’s value to modern underwriting, with LI-API well-suited to support Steadily's efficient, high-growth business model."

Tim McCullagh, Vice President, Finance at Steadily, commented:

“In the high-volume rental property market, access to accurate, real-time catastrophe data is essential for maintaining competitive pricing and sound risk management. Moody’s Location Intelligence API provides the necessary speed and granularity, allowing us to confidently and profitably scale our business, starting with a key peril like hurricane risk.”

About Moody’s

In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody’s gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive.

Visit Insurance Solutions at Moody’s to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Steadily

Steadily is a leading insurance provider for rental properties, known for delivering a fast, modern, and high-quality insurance experience for landlords and property investors. Steadily uses technology to provide better data insights and streamline the insurance process from quote to claim.

Learn more at steadily.com, stay in touch on X @SteadilyInsure and on Facebook Steadily Insurance.

