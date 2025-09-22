Penguin Securities’ digital transformation journey for KYC and onboarding

The business case

As a relatively new entrant in the market, Penguin Securities operates with the agility of a startup, whose goal is to innovate traditional onboarding and know your customer (KYC) processes. Its compliance processes should be proactive, adaptable, and aligned with evolving regulatory requirements.

The team was looking to automate common, manual KYC tasks to prioritize and allocate resources more efficiently and speed up the customer onboarding process. At the same time, Penguin Securities was working towards a digital onboarding journey and needed a solution that could serve this purpose.





The challenge

Penguin Securities wanted to improve the efficiency of its KYC and due diligence processes when onboarding new customers. To achieve that, Penguin Securities needed a customer lifecycle management (CLM) solution that was compatible with third-party data providers and internal core systems. This would provide flexibility in integrating the solution with existing systems and workflows with minimal disruption.

The onboarding solution’s success is measured by its ease of integration with Penguin Securities’ existing third-party tools and core systems and its ability to deliver improved customer experiences through faster onboarding.





The solution

Using built-in integrations on Moody’s unified risk management platform for CLM, Maxsight™, Penguin Securities integrated some of the 25+ global data providers to run its compliance and data checks for onboarding and ongoing monitoring.

In addition, with Moody’s APIs, Penguin Securities could integrate Moody’s data and insights seamlessly into its internal core systems and tools. These integrations supported Penguin Securities to conduct automated sanctions screening, document compliance reviews, and integrate approval workflows as part of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/ CTF) measures automatically at onboarding. They also contributed to improved operational efficiency for a leaner compliance team.

Moody’s and Penguin Securities orchestrated specially built digital onboarding workflows aligned with the business’s risk policies and framework. With Penguin Securities’ input, Moody’s tailored the platform’s risk engine with defined risk thresholds, jurisdictions, customer types, profiles, and workflows, supporting Penguin Securities to automate risk calculation and assessment. This level of customization helped deliver a customer onboarding process that follows Penguin Securities’ corporate governance standards and risk appetite.





Penguin Securities says…