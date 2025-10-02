Transforming small business lending into a profitable growth engine

First Bank of New Jersey (FBNJ), a leading North American financial institution provides a full spectrum of services, including retail banking, commercial lending, wealth management, and treasury services.

With a strong presence across local communities, the bank serves small business customers alongside large corporate and institutional investors.

Recognizing that small and midsize businesses (SMBs) are vital to local employment and long-term economic growth, FBNJ has made strengthening its role in the small business economy a strategic priority.

The business case

Small businesses represent more than 30 million enterprises in the United States, driving community vitality and serving as a crucial source of jobs. Yet their access to bank-provided capital remains limited. Too often, SMBs must rely on credit cards, alternative lenders, or personal sources of funding – options that restrict their ability to scale.

For banks, small business lending represents more than just loans; it’s a gateway to deeper, more enduring relationships. A well-designed program can serve as the “tip of the spear” anchoring sticky deposit relationships, opening the door to cross-sell opportunities, and fostering long-term customer loyalty. However, profitability challenges have historically led many institutions to deprioritize this segment.

FBNJ saw things differently. The bank recognized that small business lending was not only a way to generate sustainable growth, but also an opportunity to make a tangible impact in the communities it serves.

The challenge

Like most institutions, FBNJ faced the longstanding challenges that plague small business lending. The process of originating even modestly sized loans often mirrors the complexity of large corporate transactions, with the same heavy documentation requirements, manual reviews, and multiple system handoffs. A $50,000 loan would pass through nearly the same steps as a $5 million loan – rendering profitability difficult to achieve.

For borrowers, the experience was equally frustrating. Documentation requests were repetitive, communication could be unclear, and approvals dragged on for weeks. These delays made small business lending feel out of step with the immediacy that business owners had come to expect in their personal financial lives. Meanwhile, the economics of the portfolio – thin margins and high servicing costs – reinforced skepticism about whether this was a segment worth prioritizing.

The solution

The bank worked with Moody’s (then Numerated Growth Technologies) to redesign its small business lending model with a focus on combining automation, intelligence, and customer-centered design. Automation became central, not only in reducing manual touches but also in enabling scale. Processes such as application pre-fill, automated document collection, and auto-decisioning for loans under $350,000 brought new levels of speed and efficiency. Business owners could initiate their applications digitally and receive clear, timely updates at every stage of the process. For bankers, simplified workflows meant they could guide their clients without needing deep technical expertise.

At the same time, smarter risk-based pricing replaced the legacy “one-size-fits-all" approach. By incorporating a richer set of factors – from business profile to geography and owner credit history – the bank was able to tailor pricing in ways that strengthened profitability while remaining competitive. These refinements translated into higher conversion rates, expanded fee income, and ultimately, a healthier small business portfolio.

Artificial intelligence (AI) provided a further layer of transformation. For customers, it acted as a virtual guide, helping them understand requirements and navigate the application journey with confidence. For the bank, AI became a force multiplier, automating credit policy interpretation, intelligently routing applications, and eliminating redundant documentation collection. The result was a lending journey that felt unified and intuitive, no matter whether it began online, in a branch or via a call center.

The outcome

The impact of these changes was significant. FBNJ saw a sevenfold increase in loan application volume after streamlining the borrower journey. Efficiency gains allowed the bank to scale consistent underwriting decisions while freeing up banker capacity to focus on relationship-building and more complex deals. Profitability improved as risk-based pricing widened spreads and automation reduced operational drag. Most importantly, SMB customers benefited from faster access to capital, clearer communication, and a lending process that felt designed for their needs rather than imposed upon them.

These lending relationships also became a catalyst for broader growth. By embedding cross-sell opportunities into the lending touchpoints, FBNJ was able to strengthen deposit relationships and expand treasury management services. Lending became not just a transaction but also helped position the bank as a long-term financial partner to its small business customers.

Staying competitive

The broader banking landscape underscores why this transformation was necessary. Nearly a quarter of banks and more than a quarter of credit unions report their digital transformation strategies will never be “finished.” Competitors are moving quickly, and the pressure to differentiate from fintech and alternative lenders continues to mount. Business owners expect both speed and convenience, but they also seek trusted advisors who can provide guidance that digital-only challengers can’t.

FBNJ’s journey illustrates how banks can strike that balance. By embedding automation and AI into its lending model while reinforcing the role of bankers in advisory and relationship conversations, the institution found a way to marry efficiency with human connection. Ongoing governance practices, such as quarterly policy and pricing committees, profitability reviews, and active portfolio management, ensure that the program remains resilient and responsive in a competitive marketplace.

Looking ahead

Small business lending has too often been seen as a low-margin obligation. FBNJ’s transformation shows that, with the right model, it can be something very different – a profitable growth engine, a driver of community impact, and a foundation for deeper customer relationships. The path forward will require vigilance – monitoring risk at scale, adapting technology, and continuously investing in banker training – but the trajectory is clear.

As Lawrence Stock, Senior Director at Moody’s, notes: “We have the tools to build efficient, profitable small business lending programs. The challenge is on us to get the capital to the businesses that need it — and strengthen the communities we serve.

For more information, please visit https://www.moodys.com/web/en/us/solutions/lending/small-business.html