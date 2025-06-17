Moody's Lending Suite for small business loans - Book a demo

Moody's logo
Small businesses are vital to the economy, yet many banks struggle to serve them efficiently. Traditional lending processes are often too manual, time-consuming, and costly to make small business lending a profitable line of business.

Moody’s Lending Suite helps change that. By digitizing workflows, automating credit decisioning, and providing real-time risk-based pricing allowing banks to reduce time and resources spent on each deal – while expanding access to financing for more small businesses. The result: a faster, more growth-oriented, and more profitable small business lending operation.

Moody’s Lending Suite helps you navigate the complex world of small business lending and unlock opportunities for growth.

Enhanced borrower experience

Moody’s Lending Suite offers a digital application process that keeps borrowers informed every step of the way—eliminating long wait times and repeated follow-ups. Smart auto-fill features simplify forms and reduce errors, creating a smoother, faster  experience that leads to quicker funding and more satisfied borrowers.

Efficient auto-decisioning

Loans under $250,000 can be auto-decisioned instantly, helping lenders accelerate  approvals for simple applications. For larger or higher-risk loans, lenders can shift to manual credit analysis powered by detailed financial insights. This flexible approach helps institutions to  serve a broader range of borrowers while maintaining efficiency, managing risk, and controlling cost.

Integrated credit database

Lenders gain access to Moody’s extensive credit database, which includes insights on millions of businesses globally—including detailed profiles of small- and medium-size enterprises. Whether through our platform, APIs integrated into your systems, or bulk data feeds, we offer flexible delivery options to support seamless access and operational efficiency. 

Comprehensive risk management

Our data-driven credit risk assessment tools integrate with FICO® Small Business Scoring Service to deliver comprehensive financial analysis and scoring. Lenders can customize credit policies, scoring models, and thresholds to align with their risk appetite, regulatory standards, and business strategy—strengthening risk management and improving portfolio quality.

Workflows

01 Borrower engagement

Moody's Lending Suite enhances small business borrower engagement through a guided digital application that simplifies every step – from data entry to document uploads. Dynamic workflows and real-time updates keep applicants informed, reducing drop-off and improving satisfaction. Auto-decisioning capabilities accelerate approvals for straightforward applications, while built-in flexibility supports risk-based pricing for greater profitability.The result is faster funding, lower costs, and a more efficient, growth-oriented small business lending operation.

02 Spreading and scoring

Organize and assess tailored financial templates and reports for small business credit requests. Improve strategic planning with debt scheduling, industry projections, and benchmarking analytics. 

03 Underwriting and decisioning

Moody’s Lending Suite gives lenders the flexibility to tailor their underwriting approach to the complexity of each loan. For simple credit requests, auto-decisioning accelerates approvals while enabling dynamic pricing based on borrower risk – helping banks optimize margins without sacrificing speed. For more complex or higher-risk applications, lenders can opt for traditional underwriting supported by robust financial data and analysis tools and GenAI-power credit memo creation. This dual approach allows institutions to serve a broader range of small businesses efficiently, while maintaining control over quality and profitability.

04 Loan operations

Simplify small business lending with an integrated borrower engagement hub and streamlined loan operation workflows. Accelerate loan closings, reduce manual errors, and elevate collaboration across teams. Advanced capabilities – like digital signatures and API-driven funding – offer fast, seamless, and secure loan execution. By reducing operational risk and optimizing end-to-end loan processes, this solution boosts closing rates, deepens client relationships, and strengthens your competitive edge in the small business lending market.

05 Loan monitoring

Strengthen portfolio management with AI-powered early warning signals, covenant tracking, and actionable portfolio insights. Quickly identify growth opportunities and detect emerging risks—such as revenue declines or rising delinquencies—with greater precision and speed. Streamline loan stress testing and generating detailed assessments of borrower creditworthiness. These capabilities help institutions make data-driven decisions, enhance productivity, and build more resilient, well-managed portfolios.

The Moody’s difference

With our specialized and agile intelligence, Moody’s brings together the best of data, experience, and best-practice capabilities to help organizations like yours navigate risk and unlock opportunity. 

A century of trusted expertise and tailored solutions

For more than 100 years, financial institutions have trusted us as a dedicated partner. We tailor our solutions to help your organization navigate the complexities of the financial landscape, fostering strong partnerships that drive long-term success. 

Moody's Lending Suite for small business loans - Book a demo

Our data-driven insights set us apart, combining private and public financial statements, award-winning models, economic scenarios, and robust physical and transition risk and sustainability data to deliver a deeper understanding of risk and opportunity.

Next-generation technology for business growth

We leverage the power of technology such as generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), machine learning, as well as cloud computing and APIs to deliver maximum value for your business – bring efficiencies, enhance agility, modularity, and automation, while optimizing costs.

Empowering success through expert guidance

Building on our deep-rooted expertise in risk, extensive resources, and innovative technology, we help customers build custom solutions to suit their organizational needs, as well as provide them with the skills they need to succeed. 

News and views

Practical CRE: Navigating uncertainty with strategy and insight

Discover how shifting interest rates, regulatory pressure, and the rise of private credit are impacting CRE portfolios—and what it takes to stay ahead in a fast-moving market.

Navigating the new normal: Key strategies for banks in the evolving CRE landscape

Uncertainty dominates today’s CRE market, pressuring banks to rethink risk, asset valuation, and deal structures. Explore key challenges and how expertise can boost decision-making, agility, and long-term profitability.

