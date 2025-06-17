Moody's Lending Suite for small business loans - Book a demo

Small businesses are vital to the economy, yet many banks struggle to serve them efficiently. Traditional lending processes are often too manual, time-consuming, and costly to make small business lending a profitable line of business.
Moody’s Lending Suite helps change that. By digitizing workflows, automating credit decisioning, and providing real-time risk-based pricing allowing banks to reduce time and resources spent on each deal – while expanding access to financing for more small businesses. The result: a faster, more growth-oriented, and more profitable small business lending operation.
Moody’s Lending Suite helps you navigate the complex world of small business lending and unlock opportunities for growth.
Moody's Lending Suite enhances small business borrower engagement through a guided digital application that simplifies every step – from data entry to document uploads. Dynamic workflows and real-time updates keep applicants informed, reducing drop-off and improving satisfaction. Auto-decisioning capabilities accelerate approvals for straightforward applications, while built-in flexibility supports risk-based pricing for greater profitability.The result is faster funding, lower costs, and a more efficient, growth-oriented small business lending operation.
Organize and assess tailored financial templates and reports for small business credit requests. Improve strategic planning with debt scheduling, industry projections, and benchmarking analytics.
Moody’s Lending Suite gives lenders the flexibility to tailor their underwriting approach to the complexity of each loan. For simple credit requests, auto-decisioning accelerates approvals while enabling dynamic pricing based on borrower risk – helping banks optimize margins without sacrificing speed. For more complex or higher-risk applications, lenders can opt for traditional underwriting supported by robust financial data and analysis tools and GenAI-power credit memo creation. This dual approach allows institutions to serve a broader range of small businesses efficiently, while maintaining control over quality and profitability.
Simplify small business lending with an integrated borrower engagement hub and streamlined loan operation workflows. Accelerate loan closings, reduce manual errors, and elevate collaboration across teams. Advanced capabilities – like digital signatures and API-driven funding – offer fast, seamless, and secure loan execution. By reducing operational risk and optimizing end-to-end loan processes, this solution boosts closing rates, deepens client relationships, and strengthens your competitive edge in the small business lending market.
Strengthen portfolio management with AI-powered early warning signals, covenant tracking, and actionable portfolio insights. Quickly identify growth opportunities and detect emerging risks—such as revenue declines or rising delinquencies—with greater precision and speed. Streamline loan stress testing and generating detailed assessments of borrower creditworthiness. These capabilities help institutions make data-driven decisions, enhance productivity, and build more resilient, well-managed portfolios.
