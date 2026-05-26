Understanding flood risk concentration under different severity scenarios at the US county level
Flood risk is a growing credit challenge for US state and local governments, given increased frequency and severity of flooding events, residential development in flood zones, and limited insurance coverage. This Moody’s report quantifies potential insurance protection gapsi at the county level under different scenarios to provide a forward-looking view of risk exposure.
Per Moody’s Ratings, residential flood exposure poses significant credit risk to US state and local governments, including through rising property insurance costs, declining property values and the need for extensive investment in climate-resilient infrastructure.
Moody’s has conducted a nationwide analysis of residential flood risk in the US using the Moody’s RMS US Inland Flood HD model, illustrating different scenarios of potential uninsured flood losses at the county level as the flood footprint expands. The scenarios include (i) a 1-in-100-year flood (the Federal Emergency Management Agency [FEMA]’s threshold for federally regulated flood insurance); (ii) a more extreme 1-in-500-year flood; and (iii) a 1-in-100-year flood in an intermediate-emissions scenario by 2050.ii
All scenarios assume insurance coverage remains static with no additional investment in flood defenses, indicating current structural exposure rather than a forecast of realized losses.
The Moody’s flood analysis compares the full stock of residential properties that could be insured, based on their replacement value and exposure to flooding, with homes that currently carry National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) coverage. This framework quantifies the insurance protection gap across fluvial, pluvial and coastal sources of flooding. It identifies areas of concentrated high uninsured flood risk and highlights where insurance protection gaps are most pronounced under the different scenarios.
This report highlights a structural mismatch between the broadening of US flood risk exposure and insurance protection. Uninsured losses arise not from isolated outliers, but from persistent gaps between expanding flood hazards – particularly beyond regulatory flood maps that dictate mortgage requirements, as well as rarer, high-severity events – and insurance take-up.
As the flood footprint expands across the different scenarios, the concentration of higher potential uninsured loss spreads beyond counties in coastal states with moderate-to-high credit exposure to physical climate risk to additional inland states, including ones with low physical climate risk exposure. All references to credit exposure to physical risk throughout this report are per Moody's Ratings.iii
While a relatively small number of counties account for a disproportionate share of potentially high uninsured losses, most counties face some degree of flood exposure and high insurance protection gaps, which essentially transfer recovery costs and increase reliance on federal relief aid, households, and state and local government support.
Key findings
- US counties face high flood insurance protection gaps in a 1-in-100-year flood scenario with nationwide aggregate uninsured loss exposure of $375 billion and a 65% protection gap. Estimates reflect aggregated potential loss exposure across US counties, rather than losses from a single nationwide flood event.iv Counties with the largest potential uninsured losses – greater than $5 billion – are concentrated in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina and Texas, all states with moderate-to-high credit exposure to physical climate risk.
- The concentration of risk is clear when considering Moody’s analysis that although 90% of counties are exposed to some level of flood risk and generally have high insurance protection gaps, the magnitude of their potential uninsured loss exposure is relatively small at $150 million or less per county. This can reflect lower flood hazard in the region, lower residential exposure, or both.
- As the flood footprint expands in rarer 1-in-500-year events, nationwide uninsured loss exposure could triple to over $1 trillion, with a more than 70% protection gap. Counties with potential uninsured losses above $5 billion extend to 11 states beyond the Gulf and Atlantic coasts, including some with low exposure to physical climate risk.
- Under an intermediate-emissions scenario, uninsured loss exposure could increase by about 25% on average by 2050, to around $472 billion. This is not a forecast, but a stress scenario analysis to illustrate how flood risk and insurance gaps might evolve. Counties with potential uninsured losses above $5 billion would expand to one more state beyond the 1-in-100-year flood scenario, in New Jersey, but remain within states with moderate-to-high credit exposure to physical climate risk.
- The catastrophic flooding associated with Hurricane Helene in Asheville, North Carolina, in September 2024 illustrates how extreme precipitation can significantly exceed historical levels, resulting in uninsured losses for households and businesses under various severity scenarios. Recent events in other regions have also illustrated risk exposure from record rainfall in short time periods that can breach even rarer 1-in-1,000-year rainfall return periods.
- High insurance protection gaps in percentage terms can signal pockets of high risk exposure, but it is ultimately the magnitude of such uninsured losses and a county’s ability to absorb such shocks through federal disaster aid, state and local resources, liquidity and revenue, insured loss proceeds, and the strength of governance frameworks, that will determine credit impact.
- Uninsured loss exposure ratios (potential uninsured loss to replacement cost values) provide an added lens to analyze risk exposure. Counties with the largest potential uninsured losses do not always have the highest uninsured loss exposure ratios. This means that even in counties where the magnitude of losses may not be as high, they may still be significant for that particular county; conversely, for some counties, high uninsured loss exposure in absolute terms may reflect a relatively small share of the county’s overall residential base.
From nationwide impact to local burden
Flood risk is present nationwide in the US. Insurance take-up rates are low, even in areas of high risk (see Exhibit 1), indicating credit risk transfer to households and local governments, and reliance on relief aid.
Although most counties are likely to experience relatively low losses from flooding, they are also significantly uninsured. As extreme precipitation risk expands the flood footprint, the number of exposed households will rise and so will their level of potential uninsured losses, absent a mitigating uptake in insurance or investment in flood protection strategies.
As the frequency and intensity of severe weather events increase, quantifying exposure, or tail risk, using different scenarios offers information for stress testing at the local-government level, which increases risk transparency.
Per Moody’s Ratings, effective governance and risk management often correlate with lower physical climate risk vulnerability in regions of high exposure, supported by preparedness measures (including alert systems and adaptation steps), dedicated reserves, relief funds and infrastructure maintenance, as well as zoning, regulation and building codes. Investment in adaptation and resilience can reduce the protection gap by lowering risk exposure as well as contributing to insurance market stability.
Exhibit 1: Residential flood insurance take-up rates are low, even for the highest-risk coastal areas in the Southeastern US
A large factor in the high flood insurance protection gap nationally is the map that federally regulated or backed mortgage underwriters use as the authoritative source to determine whether a property with a mortgage needs to carry flood insurance – the 1-in-100-year FEMA Specific Flood Hazard Area (SFHA). But FEMA SFHA maps are primarily based on riverine flooding, omitting increasing flood risk from extreme precipitation, greater storm surges and sea-level rise.
The NFIP remains the primary provider of residential flood insurance in the US (see Exhibit 2). While the number of private policies has roughly doubled since 2020, the national protection gap has not materially narrowed, because private policies still only represent around 10% of total policies in force, and the number of NFIP policies has declined by a similar number. The fall in NFIP policies likely reflects a combination of migration, affordability pressures and outright cancellations, rather than a broad geographic shift to the private market.
Private flood insurance is present in counties with high as well as lower modeled loss exposure. For certain properties, private-market flood insurance coverage is layered on top of NFIP coverage. NFIP policies cap coverage at $250,000, so property owners who want or require additional coverage sometimes purchase supplementary private policies to get closer to replacement value.
Exhibit 2: NFIP remains the primary source of residential flood coverage in the US
Credit impact can extend beyond the FEMA flood line
Flood risk is not bounded by the FEMA 1% (1-in-100-year) floodplain (see Exhibit 3). Observed flood depths frequently extend beyond the mapped FEMA boundary because of precipitation-driven flooding, complex local drainage dynamics and interactions between riverine and surface-water processes that are not fully represented in regulatory maps. As a result, a meaningful portion of exposure and loss can occur well outside mapped FEMA flood zones.
FEMA flood maps are designed to delineate areas used to determine where federally regulated or backed mortgage lenders require flood insurance, using a binary, threshold-based approach that classifies locations as inside or outside a designated flood zone. By contrast, the Moody’s modeling framework represents flood hazard as a continuous, depth-based phenomenon across the entire landscape. Instead of relying on a single cutoff, it models how flood depths and associated damage vary gradually from one location to the next, capturing variation in flood risk both within and beyond FEMA-mapped zones.
Exhibit 3: Flood risk exists beyond FEMA-mapped zones
Estimating a major event: the 1-in-100-year flood scenario
Analyzing different time periods as well as a future climate scenario shows growing risk exposure for counties as the flood footprint expands.
In a modeled 1-in-100-year flood scenario, total uninsured residential potential loss exposure could exceed $375 billion nationwide, with a protection gap of more than 65% (see Exhibit 4). This scenario does not represent a single flood event occurring simultaneously across all counties. Rather, it reflects an aggregate, probabilistic view of risk in which each location has a 1% annual chance of experiencing losses that exceed modeled thresholds, with extreme impacts that can occur in different places or years. The analysis incorporates fluvial, pluvial and storm-surge flooding, and indicates loss potential can extend beyond the FEMA 1% floodplain.
In such a scenario, less than 2% of counties, across 11 states, carry 65% of uninsured loss exposure nationwide, with potential losses above $1 billion each. Counties with potential losses above $5 billion are clustered in the four coastal and Gulf states of Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina and Texas, with protection gaps in the 45%-75% range. All of these states have moderate-to-high credit exposure to physical climate risk.
Although large protection gaps in percentage terms can help signal pockets of high risk exposure, it is ultimately the magnitude of such uninsured losses and ability to absorb such shocks through federal disaster aid, state and local resources, liquidity and revenue, and insured loss proceeds, and the strength of governance frameworks, that will determine credit impact.
Exhibit 4: Potential uninsured residential loss exposure aggregated across counties exceeds $375 billion under a 1-in-100-year flood
Counties with highest potential uninsured losses are concentrated in four states with moderate-to-high credit exposure to physical climate risk
Estimating an extreme event, the 1-in-500-year flood scenario
A more extreme 1-in-500-year flood could triple total uninsured risk exposure to more than $1 trillion with the nationwide protection gap surpassing 70%, assuming static insurance levels, compared to the 1-in-100-year flood scenario (see Exhibit 5). Counties with potential uninsured losses of more than $5 billion would extend beyond the Gulf and Atlantic coasts to 11 states, some of them inland, and protection gaps widen to 50%-100% under this scenario.
As rivers exceed their primary channels, secondary floodplains activate, and pluvial flooding spreads into neighborhoods that rarely flood under moderate conditions. As a result, the flooding footprint expands to states with low physical climate risk exposure, such as Pennsylvania and Illinois.
As the magnitude of losses increases in this more extreme scenario, the share of counties with losses above $1 billion rises to 5%, across 25 states, with their total loss exposure rising to 80%. Meanwhile, the proportion of counties likely to incur relatively modest losses of $150 million or less declines to 75%.
Exhibit 5: The magnitude of potential uninsured loss by county in a 1-in-500-year flood triples compared to a 1-in-100-year flood
Counties with highest potential uninsured losses extend beyond the Gulf and Atlantic coasts to 11 states, including states with low credit exposure to physical climate risk
Case study: Hurricane Helene’s catastrophic impact in Asheville, North Carolina
Rainfall during Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm that made landfall in September 2024, exceeded the 1-in-1,000-year rainfall return period, placing it in the extreme tail of historical expectations (see Exhibit 6). This divergence highlights the risks and limitations of relying solely on backward-looking statistics to characterize flood risk in a changing hydroclimate, particularly for short‑duration, high‑intensity rainfall events.
Exhibit 6: Observed rainfall intensity of Hurricane Helene was well beyond historical expectations
As flood hazard intensifies, total losses rise sharply, while insurance coverage often increases only marginally. This dynamic leaves communities exposed to a persistently high share of uninsured losses across a wide range of event severities.
The City of Asheville and Buncombe County, North Carolina, experienced some of the most severe flooding during Hurricane Helene. The event demonstrates how extreme precipitation and runoff can significantly exceed historical levels.
In March 2025, Moody’s Ratings revised the outlook on the county’s Aaa rating to negative, reflecting expected decreases in fund balances, partly related to Hurricane Helene. After the hurricane, county management reduced some spending to offset the revenue shortfall. Initial cleanup efforts were primarily funded by federal dollars but as the county was able to contract with the Army Corps of Engineers, which is paid directly by the federal government, it managed to return most of the clean-up funds received. On 15 April 2026, Moody’s Ratings revised the county’s outlook back to stable and affirmed the Aaa rating, reflecting recently balanced general fund operations in line with county policy targets – despite challenges related to Hurricane Helene – and an expectation that the county’s financial position will remain stable, among other factors.
Despite elevated flood risk across multiple modeled scenarios, insurance penetration in the county remains low, resulting in most losses being uninsured. Moody’s RMS model results indicate a flood insurance protection gap of around 88% in Buncombe County across a range of severities, from 1-in-100 to 1-in-250 and 1-in-500 loss events.
Intensifying risk and potential losses in a future scenario
Under an intermediate-emissions scenario, uninsured flood losses could increase on average by about 25% by 2050 to around $472 billion compared to the 1-in-100-year flood scenario (see Exhibit 7), with a similar protection gap of about 65%.
As the flood footprint expands in this scenario, counties with the largest potential uninsured losses of more than $5 billion include one additional state, New Jersey, as well as Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina and Texas – all with moderate credit exposure to physical climate risk. Insurance protection gaps would increase to 45%-90%.
The counties with losses above $1 billion expand across 16 states, with nationwide total loss exposure rising to 70% from 65% in the 1-in-100-year flood scenario, representing about 2% of total counties.
Exhibit 7: In an intermediate-emissions scenario, nationwide potential uninsured loss exposure could increase 25% on average by 2050 in a 1-in-100-year flood
Counties with highest potential uninsured losses extend over five states, with moderate-to-high credit exposure to physical climate risk
In a 1-in-100-year flood, less than 2% of total counties have loss exposure of more than $1 billion and account for 65% of aggregate nationwide uninsured loss exposure, or around $245 billion.
In a more extreme 1-in-500-year scenario, 80% of the uninsured loss exposure becomes concentrated in counties with more than $1 billion in loss exposure, or 5% of total counties, while in the 1-in-100-year future climate scenario, 70% of the uninsured loss exposure is concentrated in counties with more than $1 billion in loss exposure, accounting for 2% of total counties (see Exhibit 8).
Exhibit 8: Uninsured flood risk exposure is highly concentrated in a small share of US counties
Uninsured loss exposure ratios show that lower loss magnitudes can still pose credit risks in some cases
Uninsured loss exposure ratios, or potential uninsured loss to total exposure value, provide an added lens to analyze risk exposure. Uninsured loss exposure ratios can be a better indicator of credit risks for some counties than the overall magnitude of losses. However, both metrics provide insights into flood risk exposure and concentration relevant for credit considerations. The total exposure value (TEV) by county represents the estimated total value of insurable residential assets within a county, regardless of whether those assets are affected by a given modeled flood event.v
Counties with the largest potential uninsured losses do not always have the highest uninsured loss exposure ratios. This means that even in counties where the magnitude of losses may not be as high, the loss may still be significant for that particular county; conversely, for some counties, a high uninsured loss exposure in absolute terms may reflect a relatively small share of the county’s overall residential base.
In a 1-in-100-year flood, most counties’ uninsured loss exposure ratios fall below the 1% threshold, indicating a relatively manageable level of exposure (see Exhibit 9).
A small group of counties in six states – Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, South Dakota, South Carolina and Texas – have uninsured loss exposure ratios exceeding 10%, where even one severe event could impose significant financial strain on households and local governments, absent relief aid. Of the six states, four have moderate-to-high credit exposure to physical climate risk, with the exceptions of Kentucky and South Dakota.
Exhibit 9: In a 1-in-100-year flood, most counties’ uninsured loss exposure is manageable as a share of property replacement cost
In a 1-in-500-year flood event, although most counties would still have uninsured loss exposure ratios of less than 1%, counties with ratios greater than 10% would expand to 16 states from six in the 1-in-100-year flood scenario (see Exhibit 9). Most of the 16 states have moderate-to-high credit exposure to physical climate risks, with the exceptions of Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Illinois and South Dakota.
The result is a widening disparity between areas with modest uninsured loss exposure and those where a single extreme event could overwhelm local recovery capacity, with some counties better positioned to absorb shock than others.
Exhibit 10: In a 1-in-500-year flood, uninsured loss exposure increases significantly as a share of property replacement cost
In a future intermediate-emissions scenario, counties with potential uninsured loss to property replacement cost of more than 10% would expand into two additional states compared to the 1-in-100-year scenario: Mississippi, with moderate credit exposure to physical climate risk, and Pennsylvania, with low exposure (see Exhibit 10).
Exhibit 11: A future 1-in-100-year flood climate scenario shows moderate expansion of potential uninsured loss exposure as a share of property replacement cost into more states, including ones with low physical climate risk
Appendix
Analytical approach
The Moody’s RMS US Inland Flood HD model was used to simulate losses from coastal storm surge, fluvial and pluvial flooding across multiple flood return periods (1-in-100 and 1-in-500 years) and a 1-in-100-year intermediate emissions climate scenario for 2050 in the contiguous US.
Two residential portfolios were modeled: Moody’s RMS insurable economic exposure and view of NFIP-insured residential exposure. Comparing the modeled results provides a consistent view of the insurance gap for each US county.
To assess possible future flood risk, the analysis used RCP 4.5 as an intermediate-emissions scenario to 2050. This scenario was selected to account for the possibility of nonlinear responses.
The modeled loss estimates are subject to uncertainty and should be interpreted as indicative rather than precise forecasts. Differences between estimated and realized losses may arise from variability in event characteristics, local flood mitigation measures, building attributes, claims behavior, post‑event loss amplification, and evolving insurance take‑up. Nevertheless, the use of consistent exposure definitions and a physically based modeling framework enables robust relative comparisons across geographies, event severities and climate scenarios.
Exhibit 12: Flood footprint expansion across different scenarios shows higher overall losses and protection gaps, as well as flood risk exposure reaching states with high, moderate and low physical climate risk exposure
Estimates in the table below reflect aggregated potential nationwide loss exposure across US counties, rather than losses from a single nationwide flood event
|Scenarios
|1-in-100-year
|1-in-100-year future-climate - RCP 4.5
|1-in-500-year
|Nationwide uninsured loss exposure
|$375 billion
|$472 billion
|More than $1 trillion
|Protection gap nationwide
|65%
|65%
|More than 70%
|Total counties with less than $150 million in potential uninsured losses
|90%
|90%
|80%
|Aggregate losses from counties with more than $1 billion in uninsured losses
|65%
|70%
|80%
|% of counties with aggregate losses from counties with more than $1 billion in uninsured losses
|Less than 2%
|2%
|5%
|Number of states with counties with more than $5 billion in potential uninsured losses
|4
|5
|11
|FL, LA, TX, SC
|FL, LA, TX, SC, NJ
|CA, CT, FL, GA, IL, LA, NJ, NY, PA, SC, TX
|States' physical climate risk exposure
|Moderate to high
|Moderate to high
|Moderate to high (except IL and PA)
|Protection gap range at county level of counties with more than $5 billion in potential uninsured losses
|45%-75%
|45%-90%
|50%-100%
|Number of states where counties' potential uninsured loss to property replacement cost is 10% or more
|6
|8
|16
|FL, LA, KY, SD, SC, TX
|FL, LA, KY, SD, MI, PA, SC, TX
|CA, FL, GA, LA, IL, KY, MI, NC, NJ, NM, PA, SC, SD, TX, VA, WV
|States' physical climate risk exposure
|Moderate to high (except KY and SD)
|Moderate to high (except KY and SD)
|Moderate to high (except KY, SD, PA and IL)
These figures represent aggregate loss exposures from every county, rather than a single nationwide flood event.
Source: Moody's
Footnotes
- i. Uninsured losses as a share of total economic losses
- ii. See Analytical Approach section where this is explained in greater detail.
- iii. https://www.moodys.com/web/en/us/insights/methodologies-and-models.html
- iv. A 1‑in‑100‑year flood is a flood event with a 1% chance of occurring in any given year. It does not mean the event happens only once every 100 years, but reflects an ongoing annual probability.
- v. TEV is derived by Moody’s from replacement cost values rather than market values, and therefore excludes land value.
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