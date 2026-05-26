Moody’s has conducted a nationwide analysis of residential flood risk in the US using the Moody’s RMS US Inland Flood HD model, illustrating different scenarios of potential uninsured flood losses at the county level as the flood footprint expands. The scenarios include (i) a 1-in-100-year flood (the Federal Emergency Management Agency [FEMA]’s threshold for federally regulated flood insurance); (ii) a more extreme 1-in-500-year flood; and (iii) a 1-in-100-year flood in an intermediate-emissions scenario by 2050.ii

All scenarios assume insurance coverage remains static with no additional investment in flood defenses, indicating current structural exposure rather than a forecast of realized losses.

The Moody’s flood analysis compares the full stock of residential properties that could be insured, based on their replacement value and exposure to flooding, with homes that currently carry National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) coverage. This framework quantifies the insurance protection gap across fluvial, pluvial and coastal sources of flooding. It identifies areas of concentrated high uninsured flood risk and highlights where insurance protection gaps are most pronounced under the different scenarios.

This report highlights a structural mismatch between the broadening of US flood risk exposure and insurance protection. Uninsured losses arise not from isolated outliers, but from persistent gaps between expanding flood hazards – particularly beyond regulatory flood maps that dictate mortgage requirements, as well as rarer, high-severity events – and insurance take-up.