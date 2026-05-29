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Global Economy Unwrapped

Global Economy Unwrapped
Series Episode
May 29 · 54 MIN

Bond Markets on Edge

Rising bond yields have moved centre stage as turmoil in the Middle East pushes up energy prices and rattles global markets. In this episode, Gaurav, Andrew, Kamil, Denise and Stefan dig into what’s driving the recent jump in government bond yields, and how much reflects inflation fears versus fiscal and political concerns. From U.K. budget worries to Asia’s vulnerability to external shocks, the team assesses who is most exposed, whether markets are overreacting, how central banks are likely to respond, and why this episode still looks less dangerous than past inflation scares. 

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