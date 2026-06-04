Series Episode

Inflation Insurance

Inflation is again testing Europe’s policymakers, raising uncomfortable questions about how persistent recent upward pressure will prove and how best to respond. In the first part of a European special, Gaurav is joined by Kamil, Andrew and Barbara to unpack the latest euro zone inflation data and what is driving the renewed pickup in services prices. They explore the role of energy costs, insurance premiums and expectations, why the broader backdrop still looks different to 2022, but how upside risks could nonetheless intensify. The debate turns to monetary policy, assessing the case for “insurance” hikes from the ECB and contrasting with the more fragile U.K. backdrop faced by the Bank of England.