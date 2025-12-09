Series Episode

Europe Roundup: Growth Perks Up as Russia-Ukraine Talks Stall

Gaurav and the EMEA team return to unpack a busy few weeks of economic and geopolitical news. The latest data suggest the euro zone economy is showing signs of life, but the continued reluctance of consumers to spend remains a concern. The discussion turns to the U.S. and Russia’s bombshell 28-point peace plan for Ukraine and the whirlwind of negotiations that have ensued. While a lasting resolution to the conflict still looks further away than ever, the team outline the troubling implications for European security of the U.S. administration’s growing interest in investment deals with Russia.