Series Episode

U.K. Budget Blues

Gaurav is joined by Andrew and David to unpack the economic implications of the U.K. budget. After weeks of speculation and rumours of painful tax hikes, the government’s latest fiscal plans imply a less severe tightening than many had feared. But the team struggle to identify anything in the budget likely to move the needle on the U.K.’s longer-term growth prospects. And although Chancellor Rachel Reeves looks to have survived her latest test by the bond markets, there are still plenty of reasons for concern over the U.K.’s public finances.