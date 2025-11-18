Series Episode

LatAm Elections: As the Pendulum Swings

LatAm team members Juan Pablo Fuentes and Jesse Rogers join Gaurav to take stock of the 2025-2026 electoral cycle. Gaurav and Juan Pablo discuss the economic landscape in Argentina following Javier Milei’s midterm victory. The conversation then turns to Lula, tariffs, and the economic outlook for Brazil. Jesse falls for Lula’s recent charm offensive. The discussion concludes with a discussion of Latin America’s medium-term prospects, and potential silver linings of upcoming elections in Brazil, Colombia, and Peru.

