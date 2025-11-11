Series Episode

Globalisation: Battered and Bruised but not Broken

In this episode, Gaurav and the team tackle a critical question: what does the future hold for globalisation? They explore how the U.S. has upended the world order this year—through tariffs, brinkmanship, and the weaponisation of economic policy—yet global growth has proved more resilient than expected. The discussion also delves into the global spillovers of U.S.-China tensions, from rare earths to semiconductors and the enduring dominance of the dollar. Will the world settle into a unipolar, bipolar, or fragmented order? Tune in for a deep dive into the forces reshaping today’s global economy.