Series Episode

He Said, Xi Said

Gaurav, Denise, Stefan and Andrew unpack the fallout from President Donald Trump’s closely watched meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing. With plenty of warm words but few concrete breakthroughs, the discussion turns to what this means for U.S.‑China trade, tariffs and the longer‑term reality of technological decoupling between the world’s superpowers. The team also explores the implications for Europe, the continued risks from the Iran conflict and disruption in global energy markets, and whether Asia’s AI‑fuelled growth boom can really offset rising oil prices and mounting geopolitical strain.