Series Episode

U.K. Special: Bond Yields and Ballot Boxes

Gaurav is joined by Andrew and David for a long-overdue deep dive into the U.K, where the Middle East conflict has darkened the growth and inflation picture just as the economy seemed to be stabilising. The team debate whether the economy’s surprisingly good start to the year reflects genuine strength or lingering seasonal quirks in the data, and why the surveys now point to a sharp slowdown. They also explore the implications for the labour market, housing, and the public finances, before asking what all this means for the Bank of England—as bond markets brace for higher policy rates while keeping a nervous eye on this week’s local government elections.