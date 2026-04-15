Series Episode

Lots of Questions...

Gaurav, Denise and Stefan reconvene after their recent webinar to tackle the flood of audience questions on the Middle East conflict and its global spillovers. They unpack different conflict scenarios, trace the knock‑on effects across energy, supply chains and commodity markets, and assess how vulnerable Asia‑Pacific is to another major price shock. The conversation then turns to growth risks across APAC and the GCC, debating whether today's disruption stays manageable and what it could mean for longer‑term energy policy choices. They also dig into financial markets, from FX volatility to capital flows and investor nerves, and revisit familiar fears of an Asian financial crisis 2.0 that never quite materialises. Along the way, the discussion occasionally drifts into internal GEU governance, including how to manage Stefan's enthusiasm for long answers and what to make of Denise's growing presence on rival podcasts.

Link to the webinar: https://events.moodys.com/ta15998-2026-bank-wbn-map28525-conflict-in-the-middle-east