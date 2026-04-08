Series Episode

The Romance of the Three Kingdoms

Dr Henry Wang, President of the Center for China and Globalization in Beijing and a member of several international think tanks, joins GEU for a wide‑ranging discussion on China and its evolving role on the global stage. The conversation opens with China’s efforts to mediate an end to the current conflict in the Middle East, before turning to U.S.–China relations and what to expect from the forthcoming meeting between the leaders of the world’s two superpowers. Dr Wang also reflects on China’s growth story, its current economic challenges, investment ties with Europe, and the role of the BRICS in shaping the global order.