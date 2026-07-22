Series Episode

Meet the Experts: crude, currencies and central banks

GEU calls on its experts to examine the forces shaping Asia’s economic outlook. China specialist Sarah Tan and APAC central bank watcher John Bromhead join Gaurav and Denise to discuss the region’s latest challenges.

The team begins by reminding listeners that energy security remains a critical issue across Asia before turning to China’s slowing economy. They then explore how central banks have responded to the inflation shock of recent months, before examining the surprising turbulence in South Korea’s financial markets, where a sharp stock market correction and currency weakness appear at odds with a strong economy and a healthy current account surplus.

Meet the Experts—a series within a series—moves swiftly from Beijing to Bangkok and from Seoul to Singapore, unpacking the economic stories shaping the region today.