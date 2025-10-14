Moody's logo
Global Economy Unwrapped

Series Episode
Oct 14 · 36 MIN
Pharma Tariffs Not a Panacea for All ills

Gaurav, Stefan and Denise meet face-to-face for the first time to unpack the flurry of developments shaping the Asia-Pacific. Front and centre are fresh U.S. tariffs targeting pharmaceuticals, heavy-duty trucks, and furniture. Indonesia and the EU sign a long-awaited free trade agreement, while Japan’s ruling LDP looks set to shift further right with its first potential female prime minister. On the data front, the team delve into export and industrial production numbers as the effect of frontloading finally wanes for most economies. Taiwan’s AI boom however, continues to defy gravity. Plus: what makes a cabinet a cabinet? The team gets briefly philosophical in between the data dump.

