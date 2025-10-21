Series Episode

The European Roundup: French Chaos and Manufacturing Woes

In this episode, Gaurav, Barbara, Andrew, and Kamil break down Europe’s latest economic and political events. They begin with France’s ongoing political saga—where recent developments have reduced immediate instability but left deeper issues unresolved, casting further doubt on the government’s fiscal recovery plans. The team then explores the impact that U.S. pharmaceutical tariffs will have on Europe and on the Continent's long-term investment outlook. Finally, they turn to industrial production data, underscoring the persistent weakness in manufacturing as the early-year boost from frontloading continues to fade.