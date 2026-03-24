Series Episode

Pork, Prices and Politics

Gaurav, Denise and Stefan meet to dig into the impact of the Middle East conflict on APAC economies. They discuss which countries could eventually run into trouble if the energy and food price shock drags on, and what governments can do to mitigate the fallout. The conversation then turns to China and the updated priorities set out at this year’s Two Sessions meeting. How does Beijing view the spillover from the Middle East conflict? Could China benefit from the U.S. being preoccupied elsewhere? And why do pork prices matter so much for China’s economy?