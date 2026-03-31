Series Episode

Risks Everywhere

Gaurav and the GEU team take listeners on a tour of the global risk landscape. The discussion begins in the Middle East, where conflict is disrupting energy markets, creating significant security concerns and weighing on growth. Meanwhile, Asia's reliance on Gulf energy collides with higher prices, supply‑chain strains and trade tensions – even as the AI‑driven export boom offers a buffer. The tour ends in Europe, where fragile growth and policy trade‑offs underline how global shocks are becoming increasingly intertwined.