Missing Government, Missing Data

Justin Begley and Brendan LaCerda join Inside Economics to discuss the federal government shutdown and its macroeconomic consequences. First, the crew discusses how the shutdown is preventing the release of federal economic statistics, and Justin runs through a bunch of private data sources that can be used to gauge the health of the labor market in the absence of the BLS reports. The conversation then turns to the shutdown itself. Brendan and Justin opine on when and how the stalemate might end and the macro consequences of an extended shutdown. Finally, the team breaks tradition with the stats game.

Guest: Justin Begley, Economist, Moody's analytics and Brendan LaCerda, director Economic Research, Moody's Analytics

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

