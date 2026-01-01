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Podcast Series
Inside Economics
Join Chief Economist Mark Zandi, Marisa DiNatale and Cristian deRitis as they discuss key indicators and other aspects of the global economy. Contact us at
[email protected]
. Visit online at www.economy.com/economicview
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Inside Economics
Mar 13
50 MIN
$100 Oil...and Counting
Mark and Marisa are joined once again by colleagues Chris Lafakis and Juan Pablo Fuentes to discuss the past week’s developments in the Middle East and whether the forecast has changed as a result. Matt Colyar joins to review the week’s release of inflation data, which show stickiness in inflation prior to the $40 jump in oil prices since the start of the year. After a review of weak reports on GDP, spending and confidence, Chris and Juan Pablo discuss how the jump in oil prices and the unprecedented supply shock will affect consumer spending and growth. The group posits their forecasts for how and when the conflict may end.
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Inside Economics
Mar 6
1 HR 09 MIN
90,000 Lost Jobs and $90 Oil
The Inside Economics team tackles the tough economic data and developments of the past week. There was nothing redeeming in the February jobs numbers, as the economy struggles to create jobs and unemployment edges higher. And this is before the fallout from the U.S. conflict with Iran hits the economy, which threatens to be considerable. The discussion ends on the question of how the fighting will be resolved, but there are no satisfying answers.
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