No Con Job Friday

The Inside Economics team laments the lack of a November jobs report but dives into the wealth of data released this week about the labor market, income, and consumer spending. The discussion then turns to affordability and whether it’s a con job or whether households are feeling a real financial pinch. A listener question turns the conversation toward Federal Reserve independence and whether Jerome Powell’s successor is likely to have outsize influence on interest rate decisions.

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

