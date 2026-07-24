Series Episode

The Curious Case of the Vehicle Market

Nowhere is the economy’s resilience more evident than in the vehicle market. To break this down, the Inside Economics team is joined by colleague Mike Brisson, and the brain trust at Cox Automotive, including Jeremy Robb, Chief Economist, and repeat guest Jonathan Smoke, Chief Strategy Officer. The group weighs how the recent escalation of the Iran War is impacting gas prices and consumer decisions around new and used car buying, including EVs and hybrids. They also discuss how tariffs have (or haven’t) affected vehicle prices over the past year and consider auto lending as interest rates rise. Following the stats game, the experts give their forecasts for vehicle sales.