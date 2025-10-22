Series Episode

Exploring AI in risk and compliance

In this episode, we dive into the findings of Moody’s latest global study on the use of artificial intelligence in risk-related compliance — an evolution of our 2023 research. This new report explores how attitudes, adoption, and applications of AI have shifted across industries and regions.

We’re joined once again by Paul Nola, Partner at We Live Context, who returns to the show with host, Alex Pillow. Together, they explore the latest trends and insights from key benefits and drivers to barriers and concerns. Tune in as they discuss:

How organizations are adopting and integrating AI

The rise of agentic AI and its growing role in business

The critical role of human oversight in AI-driven compliance

Navigating the risks and challenges of AI adoption

Why companies want a seat at the table in shaping AI regulation

What the future of AI holds for companies and their goals

