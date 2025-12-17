Risk Reframed

Unified risk management insights

Risk is no longer confined to a single department—it’s a business-wide challenge. In this episode, we explore how organizations can move from siloed approaches to a unified risk management strategy that drives resilience and competitive advantage. Host Alex Pillow is joined by Paul Nola, Partner at We Live Context, who shares insights from Moody’s latest study on unified risk management. This research draws on 50 in-depth interviews with senior executives across industries and regions. Their discussion explores what unified risk management means, why it matters now, and how organizations can move from siloed compliance to integrated, strategic risk management. Key highlights include: The five factors that most influence an organization’s risk approach Why continuity and resilience are top priorities today How organizations prioritize risks that are both high-impact and difficult to manage The critical role executive leadership plays in shaping risk management strategies The structural, cultural, and technological challenges that prevent companies from adopting unified risk management