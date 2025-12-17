Back to podcasts
Moody’s Talks: Risk Reframed is your gateway into the complex and ever-evolving universe of risk management. From discussions about financial crime and physical risk to forced labor and cybersecurity, from entity data to AI-led innovations, this podcast explores many of the critical risks organizations face today—along with strategies to navigate them and foster resilient growth. Join our constellation of thought leaders, authors, and practitioners as they decode the forces shaping an era of exponential risk and share insights to help organizations adapt and thrive.
Jan 21
52 MIN
Tackling forced labor risks
Forced labor remains a pressing challenge across global trade, often hidden deep in complex supply chains. As regulations tighten and scrutiny grows, businesses are rethinking how they achieve transparency and compliance. In this episode, Amy Morgan, VP of Trade at Altana, joins our host, Alex Pillow, to explore how companies can tackle forced labor risks in their supply chains. Amy shares insights on regulatory shifts, operational challenges, and how technology is transforming the compliance landscape. Highlights from their discussion include: The challenge of detecting forced labor in modern supply chains How laws and regulations are reshaping global trade practices Lessons learned from real-world applications of AI in managing forced labor risk How AI and data collaboration uncover hidden risks and support proactive compliance What’s next for supply chain transparency and building resilience in global networks
Dec 17, 2025
39 MIN
Unified risk management insights
Risk is no longer confined to a single department—it’s a business-wide challenge. In this episode, we explore how organizations can move from siloed approaches to a unified risk management strategy that drives resilience and competitive advantage. Host Alex Pillow is joined by Paul Nola, Partner at We Live Context, who shares insights from Moody’s latest study on unified risk management. This research draws on 50 in-depth interviews with senior executives across industries and regions. Their discussion explores what unified risk management means, why it matters now, and how organizations can move from siloed compliance to integrated, strategic risk management. Key highlights include: The five factors that most influence an organization’s risk approach Why continuity and resilience are top priorities today How organizations prioritize risks that are both high-impact and difficult to manage The critical role executive leadership plays in shaping risk management strategies The structural, cultural, and technological challenges that prevent companies from adopting unified risk management
All episodes
