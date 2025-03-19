Series Episode

How US Tariffs Would Affect Business and Credit

US tariffs threaten a potential global trade war. Recent weeks have seen frequent shifts in US policy on tariffs as well as the announcement of counter moves from trade partners. What are the likely consequences for credit across different sectors of the US economy and more broadly across global markets?

Guest: Paloma San Valentin, Managing Director - North America Corporate Finance, Moody's’ Ratings

Host: Jeff Pruzan, Vice President, Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Ratings

To read more on this topic, visit the Behind The Bonds page on Moodys.com (some content only available to registered users or subscribers).

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